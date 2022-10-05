Football analytics glossary and definitions

Metrics used by Next Gen Stats
- Air Yards is the vertical distance from the line of scrimmage to where the ball is (or would be) caught. Passes thrown to behind the line of scrimmage are negative values — and when applicable, the depth of the end zone is included.
- Aggressiveness Percentage (Agr%) is the number of passing attempts made into tight coverage (where there is a defender within one yard of the receiver when the pass arrives) divided by the total number of attempts.
- Completed Air Yards (CAY) is the average Air Yards for completed passes.
- Completion Percentage Above Expectation (+/-): A passer’s actual completion percentage compared to their Expected Completion Percentage.
- Completion Probability (CP%) is the probability a pass will be completed. It is based on many factors — including the receiver’s separation from the nearest defender, where the receiver is on the field, the quarterback’s separation from the nearest pass rusher at the time of the throw — and more.
- Expected Completion Percentage (xCP%) uses a passer’s Completion Probability on every play to determine what a passer’s completion percentage is expected to be.
- Intended Air Yards (IAY) is the average Air Yards for all pass attempts.
- Time to Throw (T-t-T) is the average time between the snap and the throw on every pass attempt. Sacks are excluded.
