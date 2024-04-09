Chiefs announce Nazeeh Johnson, Mike Caliendo signings

On Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs announced two procedural roster moves via their official X account.

The team officially signed defensive back Nazeeh Johnson and offensive lineman Mike Caliendo, who had been “exclusive rights free agents” entering the offseason. They tendered both players last month.

Players become exclusive rights free agents by having an active-roster contract expire before accruing three seasons of service time (a mark that would see them qualify for restricted free agency). A team can retain their services by offering them a one-year, minimum salary contract. If tendered a contract offer, exclusive rights free agents may not negotiate with other teams.

The Chiefs selected Johnson out of Marshall in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, making him the fifth and final member of the “Fab Five” defensive backs of that class. the 25-year-old joined the active roster in late September, earning all his snaps on special teams.

Kansas City lists the 5-foot-10, 199-pound defensive back at the safety position, but he was making waves at starting cornerback alongside L’Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie at last year’s training camp before tearing his ACL. Johnson’s return from injury becomes more important now that Sneed is a member of the Tennessee Titans.

Caliendo, 26, spent the 2022 season on Kansas City’s practice squad before eventually making the roster for 2023, providing the team with interior offensive line depth. Like the case with Johnson and Sneed, Nick Allegretti’s departure to the Washington Commanders elevates Caliendo’s role to the top interior backup entering the upcoming season.