Arrowheadlines: Broncos need to ace draft in order to close the gap to Kansas City

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Grading former NFL players’ alternating picks; Cowboys take QB, Bills wait on WR | CBS Sports

Round 1 - Pick 32 Jordan Morgan OT ARIZONA • SR • 6’5” / 325 LBS Pick: Douzable — Morgan is one of the most underrated blockers in a loaded offensive tackle class. He moves like a nimble guard, but has the length to stay on the edge, where the Chiefs desperately need a steady force opposite Jawaan Taylor. Grade: B+

Carolina Panthers Looking To Draft These Two Wide Receivers | Last word on sports

Kansas City Chiefs The Chiefs are once again in the wide receiver market following the Rashee Rice car crash. While Marquise Brown provides a quality deep threat, this team could use a player capable of winning with size. Xavier Legette and Keon Coleman both fit this description to a tee, and the reigning Super Bowl champions could draft either one of these players just before the Panthers are on the clock.

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Could quarterbacks go 1-2-3-4 atop Round 1? | The Athletic

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia This doesn’t feel fair. The Chiefs need a tackle, sure, but giving Patrick Mahomes the most QB-friendly receiver in this draft could be a whole lot of fun.

Chiefs Fan Known as Chiefsaholic Ordered to Pay $10.8M in Damages After Bank Robbery | Bleacher Report

Xaviar Babudar, widely known as Chiefsaholic, reportedly was ordered to pay Payton Garcia, the former teller, $3.6 million for inflicting physical harm and emotional distress and $7.2 million in punitive damages. Tulsa County District Judge Tracy L. Priddy made the ruling last Wednesday. Babudar reached a federal plea agreement in February after admitting to committing 11 robberies in seven states that resulted in more than $800,000 and laundering that money through casinos. He’s required to pay at least $532,675 in restitution to the financial institutions he robbed.

Top three 2024 NFL free agents at every offensive position: Tyler Boyd, J.K. Dobbins among best options left | CBS Sports

Blaine Gabbert Gabbert’s days in Kansas City appear over after Carson Wentz signed in Kansas City, so the former first-round pick is likely looking for a new team. The 34-year old Gabbert has started 49 games in his career, but only one over the last four seasons (Week 18 game last season in which he completed 50% of his passes and threw three interceptions).

2024 NFL Draft: Former Texas star T’Vondre Sweat arrested on DWI charge; has visits with two teams, per report | CBS Sports

Less than three weeks before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft, one of the top defensive prospects of this year’s forthcoming rookie class was arrested, KXAN reported Sunday. Texas product T’Vondre Sweat, 22, was detained at Travis County Jail in Austin, Texas, earlier Sunday after Austin Police arrested the defensive lineman on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, per jail records. Texas law mandates that a Class B misdemeanor, which is what he faces, is punishable by up to 180 days in jail, a fine of up to $2,000, or both. According to the Austin Police Department, officers responded to a crash between an SUV, which Sweat was driving, and a sedan at 4:41 a.m. Sunday morning on Interstate-35. The driver of the sedan left on foot immediately after the crash.

2024 NFL Draft: Nine teams that most need to ace their picks | NFL.com

1 - Denver Broncos Total draft picks: 8 The Broncos cut ties with Russell Wilson this offseason and currently have the least-experienced QB room in the NFL. Finding a quarterback is absolutely essential for Sean Payton this offseason, but herein lies the rub: They don’t have many tradable assets, and the rest of the roster is in tough shape. Sitting at No. 12 in the 2024 NFL Draft, plus owning all their future Day 1 and 2 picks, all Denver lacks when it comes to making a QB trade is this year’s second-rounder, which was given to the Saints as part of the trade for Payton. That last part means the Broncos can’t match what the Texans sent the Cardinals last year to move up to No. 3 overall for Will Anderson Jr. — at least in terms of current draft assets. Plus, who’s to say that a team such as the Vikings (who own Nos. 11 and 23 overall) wouldn’t outbid them? Without a viable QB starter (Jarrett Stidham?) in place, the level of urgency to make a deal feels high. The Broncos play in a tough division and already have shed some skin this offseason with the release of Justin Simmons and the Jerry Jeudy trade. Dealing up might cost Payton a chance to fill out his thinning roster, but does he have a choice? It’s the ultimate catch-22.

Chiefs News: Clyde Edwards-Helaire explains what kept him in KC

And so the situation became settled: Edwards-Helaire would keep his spell role for 2023, then find a new home for the 2024 season once he hit unrestricted free agency. Or so we thought. As is known now, it didn’t really work out that way. Last week, the Chiefs signed Edwards-Helaire to a one-year contract for him to remain in Kansas City. “You really just look at things and call it a spade, a spade for a lot of things,” said the running back, recalling the process on a media call on Monday. “I wasn’t the starter. Picking up a fifth-year option for a guy who was in rotation and just looking at the number, looking at things, looking at cap space, as a football guy and a player, you see those things, and some people call it the writing on the wall — [but] you got to call it the actual sport that we’re playing.” Edwards-Helaire knew that, with the role change, naturally, his numbers would decline — and Kansas City would be unwilling to commit $5.5 million for 2024 two years in advance. Rather than concentrating on that, he turned his attention to playing as best he could in the role he was given. Edwards-Helaire finished the 2023 season with 86 touches for 411 yards and two touchdowns, adding 15 playoff touches for 60 yards in the playoffs. Free agency came next for the first time in his pro career.

