Let’s Argue: Don’t take Xavier Worthy in first two rounds

Get Travis Kelce’s future replacement now — or things will get bad.

The offense is primed for a significant downturn if they don't get Kelce's heir-apparent in this draft. — Saber Khai, Moon-Faced Assassin of Joy (@bbbourb) April 4, 2024

I couldn’t disagree with this more.

Despite averaging only 22.2 points per game during the regular season, the Kansas City Chiefs offense still ranked in the top half of the league.

During the Patrick Mahomes era, fans have spoiled with the Chiefs being the best of the best. This past season was the first time the Chiefs looked like they had a normal NFL offense, and fans didn’t know how to process it.

In the 2024 season, I fully expect the offense to look more explosive.

With the addition of wide receiver Hollywood Brown, the offense has a legitimate deep threat again. Brown’s best season came in 2021 when he totaled 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns. That year, he caught passes from former MVP Lamar Jackson.

Now, you’re surrounding Brown with the likes of Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice.

This offense will be fun again.

Xavier Worthy isn’t who the Chiefs need at the wide receiver position.

I wouldn't take Xavier Worthy over any WR in the first two rounds. We have Hollywood, we need a contested catch WR with some weight. — Philip D (@philipadonovan) April 4, 2024

Xavier Worthy is 6 feet 1, so it’s not as if he’s a receiver who can’t go up and get it in traffic. However, that’s not how the Chiefs offense operates.

Year after year, the Chiefs are near the top in creating separation, which is by design.

The idea of having a jump-ball receiver is nice and all — but that’s now how this system works. Also, there’s a good chance Brown could be a one-year rental.

General manager Brett Veach has to think about the now and the future.

The Chris Jones signing may not be good for the long-term outlook.

The Chris Jones signing is not good for the franchise in whole. — Barry Block (@TalkSports13) April 4, 2024

What are we doing here?

I hear the argument of paying a 30-year-old the type of money Chris Jones received. Having said that, we’ve seen players perform at the defensive tackle position play at a high level well into their careers.

Furthermore, it’s more than what Jones provides on the field.

Jones is the emotional leader of the defense, and just his mere presence on the field enables others around him to see more one-on-one opportunities.

Mike Danna coming back is a bigger deal than people realize.

Mike Danna was a crucial resigning for this defense. — Dynasty B-rad (@VolChiefMan31) April 7, 2024

Speaking of others who have benefitted from the attention Jones receives, look no further than Mike Danna.

The 26-year-old is coming off a career year with 6.0 sacks and 50 combined tackles. He was rewarded for his efforts with a three-year deal worth $24 million ($13 million guaranteed).

Other than cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, there’s been a clear emphasis on retaining key pieces from what was a historical Chiefs defense a season ago. I’m all for it.