On the Draft Board: Penn State offensive lineman Caedan Wallace

Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs hosted Penn State offensive line prospect Caedan Wallace for a top-30 visit. Wallace started for two years at Penn State and earned All-Big 10 Honorable Mention honors in 2023.

What is a “top-30 visit?”

Although the term implies that the visits are for the most coveted draft prospects, NFL teams are allowed a total of 30 in-person visits to facilities.

The Chiefs often use these visits for prospects likely to be available on Day 3 or as undrafted free agents since they will have more control over selecting them than the draft’s top players.

Last year, Kansas City’s eventual second and fifth-round selections — SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice and Stephen F. Austin edge rusher B.J. Thompson — visited the team facilities during the pre-draft process.

A physically tough football player, Wallace makes a lot of sense for the Chiefs.

Intangibles

By NFL standards, Wallace is slightly undersized to be a tackle. At 6’4” and 314 lbs., he is a little shorter and lighter than most tackles, but his 34-inch long arms fit the criteria the Chiefs are looking for.

Caedan Wallace is a OT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.10 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 119 out of 1314 OT from 1987 to 2024.



Splits Projected



https://t.co/K1egrhDlcS pic.twitter.com/66rjxLhgv1 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2024

Wallace tested well at the combine and at his pro day, showing an impressive blend of fluid athletic ability and explosion. Jumping 31” on the vertical while landing a 9’08” mark on the broad jump showcased his explosion and ability to create power from a standing or athletic position.

Wallace also posted a good 10-yard split time on his 40-yard dash. The 10-yard split is one of the most important testing metrics for offensive linemen because it can be used to replicate how fast they can get off the line of scrimmage.

Solid testing from Wallace will help his stock rise, but looking at the tape reveals a solid overall player.

Pass blocking

Wallace is a technically sound player. Against even the best pass rushers, he never looks outmatched. He uses tremendous upper body strength and a strong base to handle pass rushers.

Caedan Wallace (#73 RT)

Gets hands on the edge rusher first, and snatches him to the ground. Great upper body strength and a great finish. Nothing about this play should warrant a flag. Tight hands and executes the move in one smooth motion. pic.twitter.com/MuklKlVMWO — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) April 7, 2024

Wallace is quick out of his stance and fast with his hands. As the edge rusher begins to work his rush, Wallace lands his hands inside the frame and starts to anchor himself down. The edge rusher attempts to fight back, but Wallace uses a snatch technique to use the rusher's momentum against him and finish him to the ground.

Wallace is a great blend between a technician in the trenches and a nasty finisher.

Tuimoloau tries to hit Wallace with a spin, but Wallace does a great job of getting big with the inside hand and lock on with his outside hand. Good job also to sink his hips and fight till the ball is out. pic.twitter.com/YHSmqQaLGp — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) April 7, 2024

Wallace is very smooth out of stance. He explodes off his inside foot and effortlessly glides into his vertical pass set. Wallace slightly oversets, and the edge rusher tries to take advantage with a spin move.

Wallace counters the move perfectly.

As the edge rusher starts to work the spin, Wallace quickly gets his hands on and emphasizes strength with his inside hand. His outside hand locks on the shoulder, but his hands are tight and inside the defender's frame.

With the spin move stopped, the edge rusher tries to work another move, but Wallace uses his vice-like grip to end the rush and fights until the whistle blows.

Wallace is more than capable as a pass protector, having faced off against some of the best rushers in college football in 2023, but in the run game, he shows off his nasty demeanor.

Run blocking

Wallace uses excellent power and leverage to dominate the point of attack in the run game.

Caedan Wallace cutting off the 4i on the backside of zone and finishing him to the ground. Great work to get his head across the body on the snap and the leverage and power finishes the play. pic.twitter.com/52IkD72KT3 — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) April 7, 2024

Penn State is running zone to the left, and Wallace is responsible for cutting off the backside 4i-technique.

Wallace opens up with his first step, gaining some depth, and then works his head across the defensive tackle's body. He wins the inside hand battle, sinks his hips, and starts to drive the defensive tackle off a spot. He mauls the defensive tackle into the ground with superior leverage while his team gains a few yards.

Wallace plays nasty, looking to finish every play to the whistle, but he also plays under control.

Wallace is a good athlete in space and does a good job of working to the linebacker level off the line of scrimmage.

Wallace does a good job of making sure the DT is secured and climbing to the second level. As the LB flows, he takes a good angle and gets hands-on. As he engages he sinks and locks in and drives the LB down the field. Very fluid and physical athlete. pic.twitter.com/iDcjqQuLJB — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) April 7, 2024

On the snap, Wallace starts to down block, ensuring the defensive tackle has been handled properly before climbing to the second level.

Once the defensive tackle is secured, Wallace sets his sights on the second linebacker in the box.

The linebacker starts to flow over the top, but Wallace meets him at a great angle, locks on, and drives him through the end of the play.

Wallace has the raw power and strength to be a good run blocker in the NFL, but his movement skills will open up him to more opportunities in different schemes.

Fit with Kansas City

Many draft sites and analysts have Wallace as a potential candidate to move inside to guard, but with his 34-inch arms, he should have a chance to play tackle.

His biggest issue in pass protection is lacking some quickness against speed rushers and turning his hips to the sideline— shortening the edge rushers' angle to the quarterback.

His run-blocking abilities compare favorably to those of an NFL-caliber guard, while his ability to move in space would make him a great fit for Andy Reid’s screen game and the Chiefs' outside run looks.

Wallace doesn't project to be a left tackle, but he could come to Kansas City in his first year and be a swing player at both guard and tackle spots.

Both Reid and offensive line coach Andy Heck are very high on positional versatility, as well as the mentality of getting the best five players on the field possible. Wallace can be a tackle in the league, but if any of the Chiefs' interior offensive line were to be injured, he would have a chance to come in and play quickly.

The best five mentality has been the Chiefs for a while, and a competitive player like Wallace would have a chance to come in and learn the offense for a year and compete to earn a spot in 2025. The Chiefs need an injection of depth on the offensive line, and Wallace would provide that.

If the Chiefs do not get a chance to select him, he will likely be finding the field in 2024 for another team.