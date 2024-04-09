Draft Darlings: Adonai Mitchell can bolster Chiefs’ big-play offense

If there is going to be an overcorrection on the Kansas City Chiefs’ roster this offseason, it will happen at wide receiver. That process started with the signing of Hollywood Brown, and there’s a strong chance it continues into the NFL Draft.

One of the players most commonly linked to the Chiefs in mock drafts is Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah picked him to the Chiefs in a March mock, and so did ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

There’s a reason for the common thought: Mitchell could be the finishing piece to the Chiefs' pass-catching puzzle, which they have been looking to complete since trading away star receiver Tyreek Hill.

Here’s what to know about a potential Day 1 pick for Kansas City:

Background

Born in Missouri City, Texas, Mitchell grew up playing quarterback under his father Norman’s training. That changed during his junior year when a school change led to him earning second-team All-District honors as a receiver.

He moved to play his senior season at Cane Ridge High School in Nashville, Tennessee; that’s where Mitchell flourished into a composite four-star recruit, committing to the University of Georgia.

As a freshman at Georgia, Mitchell led the team’s wide receivers in targets, helping win the College Football Playoff. It set up for a big-time sophomore season, but a high-ankle sprain early in that year killed his momentum. He was only able to play full-time in the College Football Playoff, scoring twice over two games to help the Bulldogs win a second-consecutive national title.

new home , same mission pic.twitter.com/GyBouX4owm — Adonai Mitchell 5️⃣ (@MoCityMitch) January 21, 2023

Mitchell transferred to the University of Texas for 2023. A factor that played into the decision was moving closer to his daughter, Icylinn, who was raised in his hometown of Missouri City. Mitchell racked up career highs in receptions (55), yards (845) and touchdowns (11) as he embraced the big-play role in a high-powered Texas offense.

Adonai Mitchell is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.99 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 5 out of 3188 WR from 1987 to 2024.



Pro day pending.https://t.co/t32le05QPU pic.twitter.com/KgRQzHrSPF — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 27, 2024

Mitchell declared for the 2024 NFL Draft and accepted an invitation to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. There, he measured over 6 feet 2 inches, 205 pounds and 77 5/8 inches in wingspan.

At that size, he recorded some incredible athletic-testing numbers. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds, the third-fastest time among receivers at the combine. He also led the group with a broad jump of 11 feet 4 inches; that is in the 98th percentile all time for receiver prospects.

Film evaluation

Mitchell has been a deep-pass threat his entire college career, reflected in his positional alignment. He only lined up in the slot on 18% of his snaps during the 2023 season, representing his primary role as the ball-winner on the outside.

THREAD: Adonai Mitchell could be a unique puzzle piece to finish off the #Chiefs' WR corps



He wins at everything leading up to the catch point. A pure route runner that gets himself open



Stop/start, sudden acceleration at 6'2" 205 makes him dangerous to single up downfield pic.twitter.com/hFGtmXgNbx — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) April 4, 2024

Mitchell’s play speed shows up when he wants it to. He has an excellent feel for manipulating a coverage defender’s eyes and feet, whether strategically changing the pace of his route or suddenly exploding out of a break. That led to big-play opportunities with Texas, hence the 11 touchdowns — which ranked ninth among Power 5 receivers.

Mitchell's fluidity in & out of speed cuts keep CBs guessing as he releases downfield. Gives him room to work once he does break back to the ball pic.twitter.com/jZtcgprEzG — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) April 4, 2024

Those skills also set up shorter passes because Mitchell puts a lot of pressure on cornerbacks in their beck pedal. His swift hips, when changing direction, allow him to transition smoothly from one direction to the other, never permitting a cornerback to get comfortable enough to drive on a move.

Once the ball's in the air down the sideline, Mitchell shows off strong tracking skills.



Against Kool-Aid McKinstry, he negates tight coverage with late hands & instinctual feet to complete the catch in bounds



Incredibly smooth adjusting to the ball for TD on 2nd play pic.twitter.com/b4B8qBep3Y — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) April 4, 2024

Being primarily a downfield target in college, Mitchell has gotten plenty of ball-tracking reps — and the experience shows. He is very instinctual, working with back-shoulder targets, adjusting to the ball in the air and attacking it.

In the first play of this clip, Mitchell works an outside-release vertical against Alabama cornerback and potential first-round draft pick Kool-Aid McKinstry. The coverage is well positioned and tight, but Mitchell negates it by going up for the ball at the last possible second, securing it at its highest point and positioning his body to come down in bounds.

Per PFF, Mitchell only recorded one drop over the last 2 seasons at UT & Georgia (106 targets)



77 5/8" wingspan gets it done, despite only 9" hands pic.twitter.com/IZAJR0E1KC — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) April 4, 2024

The instinctual feel at the catch point is coupled with strong hands. After registering six drops as a freshman at Georgia, Mitchell has been marked for only one drop over the last two seasons, per PFF. He has the body to make catches through contact.

Mitchell has the footwork off the line to get quick separation over the middle on slants



He has a very explosive plant foot, gaining a lot of ground when making the one-step cut inside pic.twitter.com/TUGqAcDNCm — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) April 4, 2024

Reliable hands make him an option for plays over the middle, and that’s also true of his footwork off the line. He can create separation on slant routes with an impressive burst out of one step, and he sets that explosive plant foot up with a strong mix of release speeds and techniques.

It's hard to ignore his discomfort blocking. He's got the size to do it, but he rarely keeps a DB in check out in space pic.twitter.com/zsVvYfTc83 — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) April 4, 2024

Mitchell excels in many facets of the pass game. However, he does not contribute as much in the run game. His blocking skills prove that he was a quarterback growing up; he is very uncomfortable making blocks in space.

How he fits with the Chiefs

The potential selection of Mitchell would signal the Chiefs’ all-in mentality on strengthening the receiving corps for quarterback Patrick Mahomes now and for the long term. Mitchell ranked 29th on The Athletic’s March update of the consensus big board, meaning Kansas City likely has to be aggressive to secure him as a pick.

Overall, Mitchell knows how to get open against all types of coverage, using athleticism to beat man defenders and then high IQ and strong hands to beat zone. He has the route-running tools to be a reliable, consistent target in the NFL.

However, Mitchell does not show a strong ability to gain yards after the catch. He does not force missed tackles at a high rate, and his athleticism does not show up when carrying the ball like it does as a route runner.

In the Chiefs’ offense, that can be a deal breaker. However, the team can manufacture that skill with other players. Mitchell’s ability to find throwing windows at all three levels cannot be copied, and it would make the passing attack as unpredictable and explosive as it has been in years.