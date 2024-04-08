After ‘nice offseason,’ Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire is returning to the sport he loves

After finishing his rookie contract, Kansas City Chiefs’ running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire began the 2024 offseason with a different routine. For once, he wasn’t coming off an injury — he appeared in a career-high of 15 games in 2023 — and he was a free agent for the first time.

“Honestly, this offseason has been nice,” he told reporters on Monday. “I’ve been kind of finishing some stuff. We’ve been wedding planning — and my fiancée [and I] have been able to do some stuff around my yard. There’s been a lot of fishing, tree cutting, stuff like that — a lot of maintenance. And really, just being able to look back at a lot of things and have conversations [about] actually becoming a free agent.

“It was a different experience at first. Being able to kind of ping-pong some things off different people and ping-pong different situations; [to] think about what possibly could be your future — and then make the best decision for you.”

The running back even decided to take the spring semester off from nursing school —something he doesn’t do during the regular season.

“A lot of people say it’s a lot,” he acknowledged, “but once football season comes, my schedule is so nice and put together that I’m able to know exactly when I’m going to have class and be home to write essays and do those things.”

Edwards-Helaire reports that he’s well along to finishing his degree.

“I probably [have] two years on paper, just based on how many classes and things that I take, how many hours I want to take, and what my load would be,” he said. So it’s turning in the right direction. I finished with nine hours—[and] I finished with like a 3.3 this past semester; it wasn’t too shabby.

“Winning the Super Bowl, I got distracted a little bit.”

This reminds us that despite his plans for a post-NFL career, football remains the running back’s first love. That made his primary offseason choice much easier.

“That decision was to come back home to the Chiefs,” he said, “and keep things going in a direction that was trending positive.”