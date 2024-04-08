3 defensive tackles Chiefs could target in the back half of the draft

If you were to ask what the Kansas City Chiefs' biggest needs were at the beginning of the offseason, defensive tackle would have been at the top of the list. But things have changed— instead of looking outside the organization for help, general manager Brett Veach opted to get the band back together for the team’s push for their third consecutive Lombardi Trophy.

The Chiefs brought back Chris Jones on a massive five-year, $158.75 million contract and re-signed interior defensive linemen Derrick Nnadi, Mike Pennel and Tershawn Wharton. While defensive end Mike Danna is primarily an edge rusher, he also gives you help on the inside. According to Pro Football Focus, Danna lined up at defensive tackle for 173 snaps in 2023. This is to say that defensive tackle is no longer the Chiefs' most pressing need. But that doesn’t mean the Chiefs couldn’t still use a back-of-the-roster developmental depth piece for the future.

Pennel, Wharton and Nnadi are all on one-year deals, while Jones essentially has a three-year contract with an out in 2027 that would save the team 65 million dollars against the cap.

So, with that in mind, let's look at three prospects on the defensive interior that the Chiefs might consider targeting late in the draft (pick 173 or later).

DT | Tyler Davis | Clemson

At 6’2” and 301 lbs, with 31 3/8-inch arms, the 23-year-old Davis lacks the ideal height and size to play defensive tackle in the NFL. But if history has shown us one thing, it’s that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo isn’t afraid to play smaller guys on the inside (Wharton is only listed at 6’1” and 280 lbs).

That being said, Davis is strong at the point of attack and does a decent job shedding blockers, putting his violent hands to good use. While he’s not a proficient pass rusher, he has shown the ability to get after the quarterback in the past — posting a double-digit pressure rate on the quarterback in 2021 (11%) and 2022 (12%). That number fell to just 5% in 2023, which is a concern.

Clemson DL Tyler Davis works back to 1/2 man, rips & runs his feet. The rip helps @tdbeast5390 out-leverage the blocker (who gets flagged for holding) & get the sack! #passrush #allin pic.twitter.com/zQFbFNDW7w — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) October 23, 2022

As you can see in the above video, he has decent enough juice off the snap. He understands body positioning and leverage, first setting the man up inside before using his rip move to get around his outside shoulder.

Clemson DT Tyler Davis is STRONG at the point of attack and uses his extension, even with sub 32" arms, to keep control of the blocker before shedding to help tackle. pic.twitter.com/V2iBQ8mVOg — Daniel Harms (@InHarmsWay19) March 8, 2024

Davis’ biggest strength is in the run game, where he can use his compact strength to hold his ground and keep the offensive lineman at bay before shedding the block and attacking laterally to the ball carrier. For a late-round guy with imperfect measurables, there is a lot to like about his game.

DT | Fabien Lovett | Florida State

Out of the three guys discussed here, Lovett is the only one we have confirmation that Kansas City has worked out personally. On March 26, Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda reported the Chiefs flew down to Florida State to work out with Lovett.

From a size perspective, it’s easy to see what the coaching staff likes about him. At 6’4” and 314 lbs. with 35 1/2 inch arms and 10 3/8 inch hands, the 24-year-old redshirt senior looks like he was made in a lab to play defensive tackle. Unfortunately, the tape does not always reflect the image a guy presents stepping off the bus.

Lovett has virtually no pass rush and will likely be rotated off the field on passing downs, but he shows flashes of dominance as a run defender. He mauls and rips his way through interior linemen like a Demigorgon from “Stranger Things.”

Fabien Lovett devouring the Miami IOL pic.twitter.com/MOVu1RzN7T — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) April 2, 2024

The issue with Lovett is consistency.

Too often, this dominance is few and far between. He needs to get stronger in the bottom half of his body so he can hold his ground and show better gap integrity. If he gets moving laterally, he is unable to work back upstream and instead finds himself down the river and washed completely out of the play.

But when he can use his length to stack and shed blockers, he can make some entertaining plays.

FSU DT Fabien Lovett has some serious stack & shed ability... And this psycho plays with no gloves



Lovett (6'4 318) was a Mississippi State transfer - started every game for the Bulldogs in 2019. Strong opener vs LSU last week



Reminds me a bit of Davon Hamilton at Ohio State pic.twitter.com/BMlPi6En2f — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) September 8, 2022

DT | Gabe Hall | Baylor

A member of Feldman’s Freaks List, Hall might be the most dynamic interior defender in this draft class, and that’s saying a lot considering fellow freaks Byron Murphy Jr. and Kris Jenkins will be drafted ahead of him. At 6’6” and 291 lbs with 34 1/2 inch arms, Hall has an explosive first step that accounts for about 95% of his production.

He’s both an intriguing and massively frustrating prospect to follow over his career at Baylor. He’s the epitome of limitless potential that has yet to develop into anything more. Like Davis, Hall saw his pass rush numbers decline in each of the past two seasons, with a pressure rate of 11% in 2021 that fell to 9% in 2022 and just 6% in 2023.

Watch the clip below, and you’ll get a sense of what I’m talking about:

Stopping an elite caliber back is a complete team effort.



It starts w/ penetration. Baylor DL Gabe Hall quickly swims the C to force Bijan lateral.



Set an hard edge with no room to work. Strings BR out wide w/o gaining much ground. Great team work! pic.twitter.com/Tt7hZwC28g — Full-Time Dame (@DP_NFL) November 5, 2021

There is no season in which a man with that much size and length who is quick off the ball should only have a pressure rate of 6% and a quick pressure rate of just 1%. For comparison, Byron Murphy Jr. had a quick pressure rate of 5% in 2023.

Part of the issue is that he plays with a pad level that is too high, which impairs his ability to anchor. He also doesn’t have the best agility, but that's to be expected at 6 feet and 6 inches.

Still, on Day 3, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another guy with this much potential.