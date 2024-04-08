3 signs the Chiefs will focus on offense during 2024 NFL Draft

When it was reported that the Kansas City Chiefs re-signed defensive end Mike Danna to a multi-year deal, it felt like the finishing move to solidify the defense heading into 2024. Even with the trade of cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, the team was already prepared with trustworthy, capable players behind him. The moves covered nearly all of the unit's immediate needs.

That same energy has not been given to the Chiefs’ offense.

It was worthwhile to sign wide receiver Hollywood Brown after cutting Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but it’s the only move of note for a group needing change. The return of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire does not move the needle, nor does signing Carson Wentz as backup quarterback — even if he can be considered an improvement over last year’s second quarterback Blaine Gabbert.

This year, the Chiefs’ draft class projects to be predominantly offense when it’s all said and done. The unit needs bodies for depth and long-term development at multiple positions; the lack of investment there in previous drafts in favor of defense may lead to an overcorrection for the 2024 class.

1. This class is offense-friendly

With the aforementioned context, the Chiefs’ draft needs to cover nearly every role on offense. On Day 1, the only realistic positions to address are wide receiver and left tackle —and the top of the class is stocked with both.

It’s set up for the Chiefs to take action at either one. Each position has a strong batch with differing skill sets to evaluate.

If the team believes the offense needs a strong, isolated route winner who can get open downfield, it could be aggressive about pursuing Brian Thomas Jr. from LSU or Adonai Mitchell from Texas. If overall play speed and run-after-catch talents are more valued, the Chiefs could focus on Ladd McConkey from Georgia, Troy Franklin from Oregon or Xavier Worthy from Texas.

Even unique receivers like Keon Coleman from Florida State or Xavier Legette from South Carolina would elevate the Chiefs' current and future playmaking.

However, the team may see a bright future in the potential left tackles that are available early. Tyler Guyton of Oklahoma is both a tower and a wall of a pass protector. Kingsley Suamataia from BYU is intriguing, with rare athleticism of his size. There’s no guarantee either is a strong option to start over left tackle Wanya Morris immediately, but each has exciting long-term outlooks.

Even offensive lineman Graham Barton from Duke may not be a picture-perfect fit for the Chiefs at left tackle, but he started there for three seasons in college. He profiles as a similar player to Chiefs left guard Joe Thuney: a solid option outside but a much more impactful lineman when inside. He could be strong, immediate depth — and later, a future starter at guard.

2. Day 2 is a hot zone for guards

If the Chiefs pass on Barton in Round 1, look for Kansas City to address the interior offensive line on Day 2. Looking ahead, right guard Trey Smith and center Creed Humphrey are both entering the final years of their rookie deals. The 31-year-old Thuney has two more seasons under contract.

Humphrey is the most logical to be signed to a long-term deal, but the guards may not be offered that same security. That, plus a general need for reserve linemen, is why the position could be addressed with a high pick in the draft; there will be some good options as early as Round 2.

Christian Haynes from UConn is athletic and experienced at the right guard position. Cooper Beebe from Kansas State has played tackle, showcasing good feet that make him a sought-after guard. Christian Mahogany from Boston College has the mauling ability of an old-school right guard.

Both of Michigan’s guards from the national championship team are worthwhile targets before the end of Round 3. Right guard Zak Zinter was a unanimous first-team All-American in 2023, while left guard Trevor Keegan finished his third year starting as a team captain.

3. Take a pick from the playmakers

Even if the Chiefs take a wide receiver on Day 1, the team can still add playmaking to the skill-position group. It just may come in the form of a running back or tight end.

To pair up with starter Isiah Pacheco, the Chiefs could add more strong running and big-play ability with a player like Jaylen Wright from Tennessee, Jonathan Brooks from Texas or Marshawn Lloyd from Southern Cal. Each has the size and long speed to break a big run, similar to Pacheco.

In order to give the offense more fluidity in between the tackles, backs like Trey Benson from Florida State, Blake Corum from Michigan, and Bucky Irving out of Oregon have the quick feet and sudden movement to navigate tight run lanes.

In particular, Wright, Benson and Irving are strong options for the Chiefs if the goal is a back capable of holding their own on pass downs. That means quality pass blocking while also threatening the defense after the catch in open space.

With second tight end Noah Gray entering the final year of his rookie contract, the team may look for a player to develop in a similar way to Gray: someone who can get open and catch the ball and show a foundation of blocking technique that can be strengthened.

Ben Sinnott from Kansas State and Ja’Tavion Sanders from Texas fit that description well. If a larger player is more intriguing, Jared Wiley from TCU and Theo Johnson from Penn State are both taller than 6 feet 6 inches; each registered a Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.7 or higher.