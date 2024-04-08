Draft Darlings: Mekhi Wingo is a force in the middle

LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo is a powerful and explosive prospect who dominated opposing fronts and regularly created havoc in the backfield.

As one of the best disrupters in the SEC in 2023, it would be wise for the Kansas City Chiefs to take a look at him with the 2024 NFL Draft less than a month away.

Intangibles

Wingo blew away his Scouting Combine and Pro Day testing, setting himself aside as one of the most athletic defensive tackles in the draft class.

Mekhi Wingo is a DT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.73 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 221 out of 1735 DT from 1987 to 2024.



Official pro day results pending.https://t.co/o6SIyPsq6G pic.twitter.com/JwjFaK0p4N — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 2, 2024

Coming in slightly undersized at 6’2” and 284 lbs., he displayed great explosion and good lateral movement abilities. He recorded the second-fastest 40-yard dash time among defensive tackles at 4.85 seconds and the fastest 10-yard split at 1.64 seconds.

His 31.5” vertical jump and 9’01” broad jump showed his ability to explode out of an athletic position, while his 4.45-second shuttle time and 7.33-second 3-cone drill displayed his lateral movement and change of direction ability.

His physical frame isn’t the largest, and he leaves some to be desired in the arm-length department, but when you turn on the film, it is easy to see the explosive traits transfer over.

Pass rush

In 2023, Wingo finished the season with 4.5 sacks and was able to put pressure on quarterbacks in multiple ways. LSU ran a heavy stunt and twist defensive front, where a player with a good short area burst like Wingo could thrive.

LSU running the T/E stunt with Wingo. His job as the penetrator here is to pull the RG with him to allow the looper room to rush the interior. He does so, but once the RT engages with he throws a rip move and bends the arc for the sack. pic.twitter.com/rCn4iBYKEA — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) February 27, 2024

LSU runs a T/E stunt with Wingo as the penetrator and the edge as the looper. On this stunt, the looper is usually the more threatening defender. The Wisconsin offensive line gets the stunt passed off, but Wingo throws a rip move on the right tackle and bends around the arc.

The quarterback steps up and looks to throw the ball, but Wingo shows off the short area burst and dives to make the sack. The fast 10-yard split shows up in his ability to explode off the ball on pass rush downs.

Wingo in the 4i returning to the A gap on the snap. He hits a nice rip move to flush the QB from the pocket. Explosion off the snap and a nice pass rush move. pic.twitter.com/8fb4npYq8D — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) February 27, 2024

Lined up in a 4i-technique, Wingo returns to the A-gap once the ball is snapped and works a rip move. The left guard looks to get on Wingo quickly but oversets, and the rip move helps Wingo blow past him to flush the quarterback from the pocket.

The combination of leverage and speed off the ball helped Wingo set up the rip move — his preferred choice — multiple times a game. It also set up his wicked power rush.

Mekhi Wingo lined up on the edge of this play. He uses the wide alignment to build up power and throws a devastating bull rush into the RT's chest. With leverage and power, he knocks the RT to the ground. QB escapes, but Wingo does his part to blow up the pocket. pic.twitter.com/fZeYNPupTj — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) April 2, 2024

As an undersized defensive tackle who lacks length, it would be easy to assume that Wingo wouldn't be much of a threat from the edge, but his power was shocking to opposing tackles.

Wingo explodes off the snap and builds up speed before he engages with the right tackle.

As the two collide, Wingo sinks in lower and delivers a massive amount of force with his bull rush, knocking the tackle back. Wingo explodes through the tackle, hitting him on his back and forcing the quarterback to escape the pocket.

At times, the lack of length can hinder Wingo’s ability to rush the passer, but if put in the right situation, he is a problem.

Run defense

Although he lacks the size to ever be a true run-stuffing 1-technique or 3-technique, Wingo can still create penetration in the run game by using his leverage and good first step off the ball.

Mekhi Wingo showing off some of the grown-man strength here. Bulls the RG into the backfield with good leverage and then gets off the block and wraps up the back. pic.twitter.com/oPXIRhMQaT — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) February 27, 2024

Florida State runs zone to the left with Wingo as a backside 3-technique.

Quickly getting off the ball, Wingo engages the right guard and works over his face while driving him into the backfield. The back wants to make his cut into the A gap, but Wingo is there, and with the guard still draped all over him, he reaches out his arm and hauls the running back in for a minimal gain.

One of the stronger players in the draft, Wingo can also stop down and back blocks by powering in and not giving up movement.

Auburn is running counter, and the C is assigned to block back on Wingo. The play side gets stuffed, and Wingo doesn't give up an inch. He presses the C into the pile and grabs the RB to make the stop. pic.twitter.com/RBhzPKIuiE — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) April 2, 2024

The center looks to backblock Wingo here while his teammates run the counter. Wingo sinks in and wins the inside-hand battle, locking out and eyeing the ball carrier while also fighting off the center.

On the play side, the defense rallies to the ball, and the back looks for a crease to run. As this happens, Wingo locks out and drives the center into the play-side A-gap. With the space for the back gone, Wingo grabs the back with one arm while still attached to the center and stuffs the run before it can go any further.

Wingo isn’t a classic run stuffer, but when playing as a 3-technique for 4i against zone-heavy teams, he will be able to find success in beating reach blocks and creating penetration.

Fit with Kansas City

The Chiefs have brought back nearly their entire defensive line from the 2023 season, but they should still be in the market for a player like Wingo.

His explosive and versatile pass-rushing ability would pair well along the interior with Chris Jones, and he would get more than his fair share of one-on-one opportunities while teams sell out to stop Jones.

His experience in a twist-heavy scheme would also make him a natural for the defensive front that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and defensive line coach Joe Cullen want to play.

As a run defender, he could spell Jones early on and possibly kick to the outside in certain situations.

An elite athlete who will only be 21 years old once the season kicks off, he is a player the Chiefs would be able to draft and develop over time, allowing him to work on new pass rush moves and hone his game.

He may not fit the typical size requirements the Chiefs look for in a defensive lineman, but he has a motor that never stops running and the kind of brute strength that would make him worthy of a mid-round draft pick.