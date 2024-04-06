Arrowheadlines: The Chargers are interested in signing MVS

The latest

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has received interest from the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency. “The Chargers, I’m told, have some interest,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said during a Friday appearance on NFL Live (1:00 mark). “They’re looking for a speed receiver out there.” Kansas City released Valdes-Scantling on Feb. 27, saving the team roughly $12 million against the salary cap. The 29-year-old appeared in 16 regular-season games with the Chiefs in 2023, including 10 starts. The Chargers are in need of wide receiver help after several key offseason departures. First, Los Angeles released wideout Mike Williams just before the start of the new league year after seven seasons with the team in order to save $20 million.

Chiefs’ stadium plan needs a pivot after fans reject tax measure | USA Today

The possibility of leaving the state, however, is another matter. The Chiefs hoped taxpayers would have foot the bill for more than half of an $800 million makeover of their iconic home. Now it’s hardly a stretch to think they could wind up with a taxpayer-supported deal in, say, Kansas City, Kansas, which is merely minutes away from Arrowhead. “Crossing state lines creates an entirely different tax structure,” Ganis said. “Kansas might be very interested and justified in a big investment in a new stadium because of all of the tax revenues that would be created for Kansas.”

Royals owner’s wife warns team could move to Kansas after ballpark funding proposal voted down | Yahoo Sports

Marny Sherman responded to a Facebook post that said, “Don’t be surprised if the Royals and or Chiefs are playing in KS come 2032.” “Unfortunately, neither team will work with Jackson County again,” said Sherman in her own comments, as reported by KBMC. “They had been working behind the scenes for two years attempting to get a location approved. “In any case, most unfortunate for sports fans in KC,” she added. “The lack of leadership has lost the city two treasured assets. I mean, if you don’t support the Chiefs after 3 Super Bowl wins, why would they stay? We will be lucky if both teams wind up in Kansas. At least still in the area!”

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Only 2 QBs taken in top 5 as teams prioritize other positions; Raiders trade with Giants | CBS Sports

Round 1 - Pick 32 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • JR • 6’4” / 205 LBS Tall, fast, and can catch a deep ball? Can you imagine one of those in the Kansas City offense? Brian Thomas Jr. is the final pick of this mock, but he could go much earlier. He didn’t run a complete route tree at LSU but didn’t need to in his role. There may be an adjustment period, but Thomas has more in his bag than he showed in Baton Rouge.

Source - Panthers, DT Derrick Brown reach $96M extension | ESPN

The Carolina Panthers and defensive tackle Derrick Brown have agreed to a four-year contract extension, the team announced Friday, with a source telling ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the $96 million deal includes $63.165 million guaranteed. The $24 million per year average on Brown’s extension is the fourth highest in the NFL for a defensive tackle. It trails only the Chiefs’ Chris Jones, Raiders’ Christian Wilkins and Ravens’ Justin Madubuike, who all signed new contracts as free agents during the offseason. Coming off a 2022 season in which he set a Panthers record for tackles by a lineman with 67, Brown took his game to another level last season after Carolina switched to a 3-4 defensive scheme under coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Kirk Cousins aims to finish career with Falcons, avoid Shaquille O’Neal-like end | NFL.com

At least, that’s how the 35-year-old quarterback envisions it. “I want this to be my final stop,” Cousins told NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal on the latter’s The Big Podcast. “I don’t want to do the deal — no offense — but I don’t want to go play for the Suns and Celtics at the end. I want to go finish with the Heat, if you will, and be done, you know? So, that’s really my plan is that I wouldn’t play for another team — I’d finish with the Falcons. “My boys are 6 and 5, they won’t remember that I played in Washington, they will barely remember I played for Minnesota, they’re going to remember I played for the Falcons, and I want those to be good memories. So, I feel like this is the stretch I want to finish strong. People remember how you finish more than how you started. So, the start was good, but I want to finish really strong here in Atlanta and have my boys say yeah, ‘he may have played for Washington or Minnesota, but we remember him as a Falcon’ I want fans to say the same thing.”

Chiefs-Titans Trade: Return for L’Jarius Sneed now makes sense

It is likely a high-stakes game of musical chairs among star wide receivers in 2022 unrealistically raised expectations for the value of a top cornerback. The Chiefs executed a mega trade two years ago by sending star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for a package of five draft picks — which helped build the deep roster that has since delivered a pair of Super Bowl victories. The Hill trade followed the Las Vegas Raiders’ sending their first two 2022 draft selections to the Green Bay Packers for star wideout Davonte Adams. During the draft itself, the Philadelphia Eagles sent the 18th and 101st overall selections to the Titans for receiver A.J. Brown. Hill, Adams and Brown would sign contracts with their new teams worth a combined $360 million. New Chiefs receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was also part of a trade involving a first-round pick between the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals.

#Chiefs fans. Before reposting bad information, please see this important correction about Rashee Rice and marijuana charges, see this important correction from @wfaa to their initial report. It was incorrectly reported as a felony amount. pic.twitter.com/rN95MR8zl9 — Jared Sapp (@TrumanChief) April 5, 2024

