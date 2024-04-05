Report: Chiefs to re-sign DE Mike Danna

On Friday afternoon, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that the Kansas City Chiefs were re-signing defensive end Mike Danna to a three-year contract.

The #Chiefs have agreed to terms with DE Mike Danna on a three-year deal, source says. Another piece of Kansas City’s defensive front stays put. pic.twitter.com/smpBBx7RG5 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 5, 2024

Danna joined the Chiefs as the in the fifth round (177th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. His rookie contract expired at the end of the 203 season, allowing him to reach free agency.

The veteran is coming off of his best campaign last season. Danna started 16 regular season games and reached a career high 6.5 sacks. He started all four playoff games.

Danna’s re-signing has been widely rumored since the Chiefs traded cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans late last month. In doing so, Kansas City opened nearly $20 million in salary cap space previously allocated to Sneed on the franchise tag.

Per Nate Taylor of The Athletic (a friend of the site), Danna’s new three-year pact with the Chiefs is for $24 million with $13 million guaranteed. Taylor also confirms that other teams were interested in the Michigan product.

As expected, several teams pursued Mike Danna, who was a 1st time unrestricted free agent. Danna, similar to Chris Jones, made re-signing with the Chiefs his top priority. https://t.co/CzGnVxdZOd — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) April 5, 2024

General manager Brett Veach has made continuity of last season’s defensive line a priority this offseason. Danna’s new contract comes after a record-setting contract for defensive tackle Chris Jones. The Chiefs also have retained defensive linemen Derrick Nnadi, Mike Pennel, and Tershawn Wharton from last year’s Super Bowl winning squad.