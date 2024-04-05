Travis & Jason Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ podcast: the Arnold Schwarzenegger episode

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his older brother — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce — host a weekly podcast called "New Heights." The title is an homage to the neighborhood in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, where they grew up.

The Kelce brothers welcomed iconic action star Arnold Schwarzenegger to their show to discuss his new book, “Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life,” his catalog of hit movies, and how he got to where he is today. It was an entertaining watch and an homage to one of the greatest film stars of our generation.

"New Heights" with Jason & Travis Kelce | Jukes Original Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment | You can also listen to the show on Spotify.

1. The key to success

Schwarzenegger’s father used to tell him to stop lifting weights and instead gain strength by being useful. His father believed that by doing tasks that serve others — such as chopping wood for your neighbor in the winter — you can get strong and help your community.

Years later, it became a mantra Schwarzenegger used to motivate himself when he was feeling lazy. Now, after a long and successful career, he has broken these beliefs down into seven tools that he claims have shaped him into the person he is today.

“The book was written because there are so many people who want to be successful but they're not,” said Schwarzenegger, citing a statistic that 78% of Americans hate their job. “The reason that they hate their jobs is because they never really followed the first rule, which was to have a clear vision. “Where do you want to go in your life? What do you want to do? What are you passionate about?”

The film star goes on to say that the ultimate key to success is one's ability to block out distractions and focus on making their vision a reality.

“You really have to start thinking about what you want to accomplish in your life, what makes you happy? And a lot of people don’t know.”

2. Retirement bods

Now that his playing days are over, Jason said his goal is to get down to 250 lbs. — and that he wants to do it over time, losing a couple of pounds a week so that he does not lose muscle mass as well.

Schwarzenegger countered this thinking, saying that it’s not about getting down to a specific weight.

“Reducing the body fat while increasing the body muscles — you switch it— it doesn’t just have to do with the weight, of course, you want to reduce the weight because it’s much healthier... but you want to slowly decrease the fat while increasing the muscle mass. “You don’t have to lift heavy. That’s the key thing because, remember, at a certain age, you start getting into this wear and tear of the joints. And it’s unnecessary because you’re not competing. I’d rather see you do 12-15 reps in exercise and see you do it as strict as possible and do many, many reps and sets and do it the right way.”

3. Arnie didn’t get football right away

When Schwarzenegger first migrated to the United States, he spent most of his time working out at Gold’s Gym with his fellow bodybuilding buddies — except on Sundays, when they would all gather together and watch football.

Initially, Schwarzenegger said he didn’t understand the rules of the game. It wasn’t until his sons started playing football that he finally started comprehending the game.

“When I had kids, my sons were heavily into football, they were playing football in elementary school and in high school, and they loved it, so we of course had to watch football, it was the thing we always did together,” remembered Schwarzenegger. “They explained it to me step by step, and the kids, let me tell you one thing. You don’t understand how much children love to educate their parents... we’re always telling them what to do, now all of the sudden you go, ‘Patrick, what happened here right now?’ “So then he explains it, and then I realized how much he loved it.”

Schwarzenegger said it was beneficial to his kids that they could teach him something and reverse the roles for a change.