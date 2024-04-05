Arrowheadlines: Chiefs get Tyreek Hill 2.0 in NFL.com mock draft

The latest

Maurice Jones-Drew 2024 NFL mock draft 1.0: Five QBs in top six! Bills nab WR after Stefon Diggs trade

32 - Kansas City Chiefs Xavier Worthy Texas · WR · Junior The Chiefs get Tyreek Hill 2.0. Patrick Mahomes will welcome the electric field-stretcher with open arms. Worthy isn’t just a one-trick pony; his separation plays at all levels.

Ranking NFL Super Bowl Contenders After Bills Trade Stefon Diggs to Texans | Bleacher Report

1. Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs don’t top our list just because they’ve won the last two Super Bowls. They’re here because as long as they have key pieces like quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, defensive tackle Chris Jones and head coach Andy Reid, they’re going to challenge for the title every year. In six seasons with Mahomes as the full-time starter, Kansas City has been to six AFC Championship Games, reached four Super Bowls and hoisted three Lombardi Trophies. There’s no reason to believe that the Chiefs will suddenly fall off. However, the Chiefs did trade standout corner L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans this offseason, and there’s currently some uncertainty surrounding second-year receiver Rashee Rice. The NFL is “monitoring” an ongoing investigation into Rice’s involvement in a high-speed Dallas car crash, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Depending on how that investigation unfolds, Rice could face league discipline.

Which NFL divisions would be most entertaining on ‘Hard Knocks: In Season’ in 2024? | NFL.com

3) AFC West The Chiefs received plenty of coverage last year en route to winning the Super Bowl, especially with Taylor Swift in the mix. But I’d still welcome an in-season look at how they plan to defend their title — it’s interesting enough that they’re worthy of being the first reigning champs to be featured on any version of Hard Knocks. Antonio Pierce was named the Raiders’ full-time head coach this offseason after serving in an interim role last year. I’m confident that seeing how he builds relationships with his players would make for good television. Also, watching how Christian Wilkins’ personality meshes with Maxx Crosby and the rest of the defense could be very fun. In their post-Russell Wilson era, the Broncos will be trying to figure things out. They might also be selecting a quarterback in the first round in this year’s draft. How might Sean Payton handle his first attempt to handpick a franchise QB since he started coaching Drew Brees in 2006? The Chargers are in rebuild mode, but Jim Harbaugh is now head coach, fresh off winning a national championship with Michigan. If L.A. picks a pass-catcher in the first round, the connection between Justin Herbert and his new target could be strong enough that even the famously camera-averse Herbert wouldn’t mind showing off for the viewing audience. Also, the Chargers play the Ravens this season. If the game lands during the Hard Knocks run, we could be in store for a boisterous brotherly clash between Jim and John Harbaugh.

Five Things to Know About New Chiefs QB Carson Wentz | The Mothership

3. Following his time in Philadelphia, Wentz went on to start 24 games between Indianapolis and Washington. The Eagles traded Wentz to the Colts ahead of the 2021 season in exchange for a package that included a first-round pick. He started all 17 games for Indianapolis that year, leading the Colts to a 9-8 record behind a performance that included 27 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions. Indianapolis then traded Wentz to the Commanders following the season, where he went on to start seven games over the course of the year. Washington released Wentz after the season concluded, clearing the way for his eventual signing with Los Angeles.

NFL power rankings: Bills, Cowboys take big hits after free agency | USA Today

1. Kansas City Chiefs (1): Fairly smooth offseason thus far for the two-time defending champions … at least until WR Rashee Rice’s apparent “Fast & Furious” moment in Texas over the weekend. Otherwise? All-Pro DT Chris Jones was extended, while CB L’Jarius Sneed was effectively swapped out for speedy WR Hollywood Brown. A question remains at left tackle, and there could be further tinkering at wideout. Doesn’t feel remotely premature to pencil K.C. in for a ninth straight AFC West crown – at minimum.

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Three teams trade up for non-QBs, including Brock Bowers; Steelers, Bills take WRs | CBS Sports

Round 1 - Pick 32 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB ALABAMA • JR • 6’1” / 195 LBS Kansas City has a need at the cornerback position after trading away L’Jarius Sneed. It fills that void in the first round with the selection of Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry.

2024 NFL mock draft: What sources say about Williams, Daniels, McCarthy and other prospects | The Athletic

50. Kansas City Chiefs (acquired in trade with PHI): Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky He’s built like a running back, and he looked like college football’s answer to Deebo Samuel the past few years. The guy is lethal with the ball in his hands. In 2022, he had 101 catches for 1,293 yards and 11 TDs. He led the country in YAC (975) and in missed tackles forced (40). Last year, he had 79 catches for 894 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. He’s a big, muscled-up guy who has hit 23 MPH on the GPS. He ran 4.45 in the 40 at his pro day and showing up his strength, doing 27 reps on the bench. Corley should be another great chess piece for Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

Ex-Cardinals VP Terry McDonough sues team, owner for defamation | ESPN

A former Arizona Cardinals executive and his family sued the team along with the team’s owner, lawyers and crisis communications firm for defamation and other claims in Arizona state court on Wednesday. An NFL arbitrator awarded Terry McDonough, the team’s former vice president of personnel, $3 million on Friday after finding the team and its owner, Michael Bidwill, had defamed McDonough in a statement issued to the media last April accusing McDonough of spousal abuse and neglect of his disabled adult daughter — allegations McDonough has denied. The team issued the statement in response to an arbitration complaint McDonough filed against Bidwill accusing the owner of unlawful retaliation. Now McDonough, his wife and his daughter are suing in Arizona Superior Court for defamation, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress against the Cardinals, Bidwill, the team’s crisis communications firm Counterpoint Strategies and its owner Jim McCarthy, and team attorney Don Johnsen and his law firm Gallagher & Kennedy.

Eagles OT Jordan Mailata agrees to three-year, $66M extension | NFL.com

Philly agreed to terms on a three-year, $66 million extension with the starting left tackle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday, per a source informed of the pact. The team confirmed Mailata’s contract shortly after. ESPN first reported the news. The extension keeps Mailata under contract in Philadelphia through 2028. The deal marks the second long-term extension for the former seventh-round pick, who inked a four-year extension in 2021. Mailata is a glowing success story of the International Player Pathway program. The Australian grew up playing rugby before transitioning into professional football. The Eagles used a seventh-round pick on the raw talent with upside, a move that paid off big time.

Chiefs’ culture sold Carson Wentz on joining team

The Chiefs will now mark Wentz’s fourth team in four seasons since leaving the Eagles in 2020. While he knows it may be another one-year stint, Kansas City’s recent success and reputation under head coach Andy Reid factored heavily into his decision. “It’s all ‘take it one day at the time,’ first and foremost,” Wentz stated his recent career trajectory. “Big intrigue to wanting to come here. Why I’m here today is just the winning culture and seeing it from afar. Seeing it around the league for the last couple of years — just the culture that Coach Reid has set — you see it, and I’ve admired it for years. That was a big piece of the puzzle for me: the desire to here, on a winning team, in a good culture, and a good community with a good fan base. It just seemed like a good fit.” Wentz also has experience with a previous one-year Chiefs’ backup quarterback: Nick Foles who started a game in 2016 in relief of previous Kansas City starter Alex Smith. The two passers played together in Philadelphia from 2017-18.

Added incentive for Stefon Diggs: As part of the Buffalo-Houston trade, the Texans wiped out the final three years on Diggs’ contract, giving him the ability to become a free agent after this season, league sources tell ESPN. The Texans also took the $3.5 million guaranteed to… pic.twitter.com/3CdRZY0LhK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2024

