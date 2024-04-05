Around the AFC West: Michael Penix Jr. in Broncos colors?

These AFC West teams annually struggle against the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here is an update on the biggest recent news for teams around the AFC West:

Denver Broncos

Broncos fans probably want this offseason to end due to the previous moves already made. Russell Wilson was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, as Denver is still paying Wilson $38 million this season. Jerry Jeudy was supposed to be the next dominant receiver for the team, but he never panned out. Jeudy is now in Cleveland.

So what is next for the Broncos?

They desperately need a quarterback because they will start Jarrett Stidham in Week 1 if they don't draft one. This question could be answered as soon as the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Broncos had a top-30 pre-draft visit with Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The quarterback has all the tangibles of being great, but coming into this year’s draft at the age of 25 with a previous injury history might concern a lot of teams.

The Broncos haven’t been great at drafting quarterbacks in recent years — players such as Brock Osweiler, Tim Tebow, Jay Cutler, and Brian Griese come to mind.

Penix Jr. has been healthy the last two seasons in Washington, posting 9,544 yards and 67 touchdowns. His accuracy only comes into question as his wide receivers bailed him out on big plays. If drafted by the Broncos, he will have Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick, who hasn’t played a professional game in two seasons due to injuries.

A bright spot for Penix Jr.'s knee history is that he ran a 4.6-second 40-yard dash at his college pro day. Having a dual-threat quarterback in the AFC West could be interesting.

Recent signings

Unrestricted free agent G Calvin Throckmorton.

Unrestricted free agent C Sam Mustipher

The finalists are set for the #BroncosCountry Bracket Challenge!



Vote below for who you want to win ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Dk4QiNvjih — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 30, 2024

Las Vegas Raiders

Another team in the AFC West has a quarterback problem. The Raiders drafted Aiden O’Connell in last year's draft and ended up starting more games last season than Jimmy Garappolo. Well, O’Connell will be in a position battle to secure the lead quarterback duties this upcoming training camp against Gardner Minshew.

It’s not like O’Connell has the upper hand in winning the position battle due to the Raiders hiring former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. Minshew is a gamer who has proven to win tough games in the NFL — whether in a Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles or Indianapolis Colts uniform.

Minshew will have excellent wide receivers, such as Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, helping him along the way. Along with tight end Michael Mayer, this pass-catching offense should be able to compete with some of the best in the NFL, including the Kansas City Chiefs.

Losing Josh Jacobs to the Green Bay Packers was a big blow to the offense. Zamir White seems to be the clear-cut favorite for the starting role, and White excelled last season when given the opportunity. White will share the role and possibly make it a two-headed monster with former Minnesota Viking Alexander Mattison.

Recent signings

Re-signed G Jordan Meredith

Source: BREAKING NEWS #CTESPN



The Raiders are in talks with the Patriots to trade down for the #3 pick.



Reason for a trade is so they can grab Jayden Daniels — CTESPNNetwork (@CtespnN) April 4, 2024

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers didn’t have much wiggle room in the cap this off-season. They decided to trade long-time wide receiver Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears and release Mike Williams, who then signed with the New York Jets.

Jim Harbaugh's greatest need now is a wide receiver for Justin Herbert. With the Chargers owning the fifth pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, one would assume they will be drafting a wideout.

The consensus first wide receiver off the board will be Marvin Harrison Jr. and I don’t see the possibility of the Chargers drafting Harrison Jr. Wideouts like Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze might be the best option for Los Angeles.

The Chargers drafted Quentin Johnston at pick 21 last season and had an underwhelming 2023 season, so they would need to target a wide receiver early in the draft.

Recent signings

Running back Gus Edwards

Defensive lineman Poona Ford

Tight end Hayden Hurst.

