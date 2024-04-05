On the Chiefs’ Draft Board: BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia

As the 2024 NFL Draft draws closer, the Kansas City Chiefs have yet to add a player to compete at left tackle. Wanya Morris was last year’s third-round pick, and the Chiefs may choose to throw another draft selection into that mix.

That goes right along with the report made by Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda.com: former BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia visited Kansas City for a Top 30 pre-draft visit last week.

Kingsley Suamataia/T/BYU visiting the @Chiefs this week and also has an official 30 set up with the @dallascowboys — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) March 26, 2024

What is a “top-30 visit?”

Although the term implies that the visits are for the most coveted draft prospects, NFL teams are allowed a total of 30 in-person visits to facilities.

The Chiefs often use these visits for prospects likely to be available on Day 3 or as undrafted free agents since they will have more control over selecting them than the draft’s top players.

Last year, Kansas City’s eventual second and fifth-round selections — SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice and Stephen F. Austin edge rusher B.J. Thompson — visited the team facilities during the pre-draft process.

Here’s what to know about Suamataia:

Background

From Orem High School in Utah, Suamataia was a five-star, high-profile recruit who participated in four consecutive state championships; he was even named 5A MVP during his senior season.

He accepted an offer from Oregon, following in the footsteps of his cousin Penei Sewell, an All-Pro right tackle for the Detroit Lions. The two have trained together since their early teens. Sewell’s dad once claimed Suamataia was more athletically gifted than his older cousin.

Suamataia played only one game during his redshirt year in Eugene, leading to a transfer back to his home state to play at BYU. In 2022, he immediately started at right tackle, not allowing a sack during the entirety of his redshirt freshman campaign. He made the flip to left tackle in 2023, starting 11 games before an injury ended his season just shy of the finale.

Kingsley Suamataia is a OT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.38 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 83 out of 1330 OT from 1987 to 2024.



Pro day pending.https://t.co/HzO3caZMo4 pic.twitter.com/lCWLJxSx6o — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 29, 2024

He did declare for the 2024 draft after the redshirt sophomore season, accepting invitations to the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine. In Indianapolis, he was measured at nearly 6 feet 5 inches tall with a weight of 326 lbs. He had solid arm length, spanning 34 1⁄ 4 inches; he also has a hand size of 10 5/8 inches, which is in the 85th percentile for offensive tackle prospects historically.

At his size, he impressed in his athletic testing. On top of a relatively strong 40-yard dash time, his broad jump of 9 feet 2 inches records in the 82nd percentile all-time at his position.

Player evaluation

Amid a 5-7 season in 2023, the BYU offense had to rely heavily on the pass game, giving Suamataia plenty of pass-blocking opportunities at left tackle. According to PFF, he surrendered two sacks and five quarterback hits over the 11 weeks; both sacks were allowed in one game against Texas.

THREAD: #Chiefs have hosted BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia on a 30 visit (per @TonyPauline )



He's coming out after his redshirt Sophomore yr, his 1st szn at LT after starting college at RT



6'5" & 326 lb with 34 1/4 arms & 10 5/8 hands. The former 5-star looks like a future LT pic.twitter.com/9CLKaGqZNt — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) April 4, 2024

As a pass blocker, Suamataia aims to control pass rushers and lock them up with his big frame. He has light feet to fly out of his stance, whether that’s towards the defensive lineman or to match their get-off. He is at his best once he gets ahold of a defender; then, he can get his feet under him to steer the engagement.

You can see the glimpses of the raw power from Suamatia's hands, a similar trait as his cousin Penei Sewell pic.twitter.com/NUaJ231j1H — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) April 4, 2024

Once he is in a one-on-one fight, his full-body power can be activated. He has the explosive strength to generate power through his hands and overwhelm the defender, whose momentum was halted at the point of contact. This trait is most reminiscent of Sewell.

That shows up in the run game, where the big fella combines athletic movement w/ controlling hands.



This aspect of his game makes him a high-floor OL prospect, if not at OT pic.twitter.com/z4JNYzVXDB — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) April 4, 2024

Play strength combined with his movement ability gives Suamataia a strong floor as an NFL player, whether he plays left tackle or not. It also makes him a reliable run blocker, both on the front and back sides of runs. His footwork puts him in good striking position to set the edge for outside runs, and then he just brings his size with him to displace run defenders.

He plays with a wide base and a good understanding of leverage angles, which helps him stay balanced and upright as a run blocker. Because of that, he will rarely get completely overwhelmed in the box.

How he fits with the Chiefs

For Kansas City to select Suamataia as a draft pick later this month, the team will likely have to make that decision on Day 1 or early in round two. He ranked 53rd in the March update of The Athletic’s Top 100 consensus big board; he was the ninth offensive tackle listed.

He would immediately compete with Wanya Morris at left tackle and be in a similar stage of development: both players have strong physical traits, have college experience at both tackle spots and need to refine their skills as pass protectors on the blind side.

The coaching will play a huge factor in his development. He will need to fix his pass set, marrying his hands w/ his feet & playing more on the attack as a pass blocker pic.twitter.com/2FjN5h6FEB — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) April 4, 2024

Suamataia will need time to sharpen his ability to react and shut down pass-rush moves. He struggles to consistently keep clean technique, like when a simple inside swim penetrates the pocket because he fails to mirror with his feet and punch the chest.

That can affect his ability to protect the back of the pocket as well. He needs to improve at consistently pass setting, keeping his feet under him, and bringing them with him all the way around the edge. Lacking this negates some of the power he can play with to prevent a crushed pocket.

If Morris develops in these aspects faster, Suamataia would still be a future starter for the Chiefs elsewhere on the line. However, I believe Suamataia can grow into a better left tackle than Morris and would be a strong fit for the Chiefs’ style on offense.