Arrowheadlines: Dallas Mayor wants the Chiefs to move to Texas

Dallas Mayor Wants Chiefs to Join Cowboys in City, Says It Can Support 2nd NFL Team | Bleacher Report

In a statement to Everton Bailey Jr. of the Dallas Morning News, Johnson said he believes Dallas is “big enough, growing enough” to support a second NFL franchise in the market: “Dallas was named the top sports city in the United States because we play to win. As I have said previously, our market is big enough, growing enough, and loves football more than enough to support a second NFL team—especially a franchise (and an owner) with deep roots here.” The Chiefs and Kansas City Royals have been seeking public funding. The Chiefs want to renovate Arrowhead Stadium, while the Royals wanted to build a new park to replace Kauffman Stadium.

Chiefs’ Rashee Rice meets with Dallas PD, issues apology for crash | ESPN

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice said via social media that he met with Dallas police Wednesday and takes “full responsibility” for his part in the crash that injured four people Saturday. “Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday’s accident. I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities,” he wrote in an Instagram story post. “I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident.” Rice was leasing a Lamborghini sport utility vehicle that authorities say was one of two speeding sports cars that caused a chain-reaction crash on a Dallas highway, an attorney for the company that owns the vehicle said Tuesday.

Stefon Diggs trade winners, losers and grades: Who made out best? | USA Today

Kansas City Chiefs The league’s newly minted dynasty has eliminated Buffalo from the playoffs three of the past four seasons, typically under great duress. Appears that won’t be a problem this winter … though worth wondering if the Texans might be.

How Carson Wentz can help Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in short yardage | The Athletic

Perhaps the biggest moment last season that led Veach to joke about the quarterback sneak with an athletic backup quarterback came in Frankfurt, Germany, when the Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins. Just before the two-minute warning, the Chiefs faced third-and-1 while holding a 7-point lead. Instead of running a sneak with Mahomes or Bell or tight end Noah Gray, Reid called a pass play, which resulted in a Mahomes incompletion. “If you watch that third-and-1 play at the end of the Germany game, (the Dolphins) totally vacated the nose position,” Veach said at the combine. “I mean, like, you or I could’ve gotten a (first down on a) quarterback sneak.” Wentz has tried the sneak 53 times in his career. He has converted 47 times, producing a success rate of 88.7 percent. Last season, Wentz spent 11 games with the Los Angeles Rams as the backup to Matthew Stafford. In two games, including one start, Wentz had 163 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also led the Rams to a game-winning drive over the 49ers in the team’s regular-season finale.

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos trade back but still land Bo Nix; Jared Verse to Falcons | CBS Sports

Adonai Mitchell WR TEXAS • JR • 6’4” / 196 LBS While not a YAC-type, Mitchell is too fast and too smooth for the Chiefs to pass on him with the last pick in Round 1.

2024 NFL mock draft: Stefon Diggs trade shakes up Bills’ outlook | USA Today

32. Kansas City Chiefs – Patrick Paul, OT, Houston Amid all the speculation about the ways the Chiefs could use a premium pick to continue remaking their receiving corps, left tackle still stands out as a key spot without a clear resolution for the defending champs. Though Paul is a project, but molding a 6-8, 331-pounder with fleet feet and upper-echelon potential as a pass protector is the kind of task most offensive line coaches would relish.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. Charged with Felony DWI Stemming from February Arrest | Bleacher Report

Patrick Mahomes Sr., who is the father of star Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was charged with a felony count of driving while intoxicated for a third time or more on Thursday, per TMZ Sports. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 if convicted. Mahomes was arrested in Texas on Feb. 3 after he showed signs of impairment during a routine traffic stop. TMZ noted he said he drank multiple beers before driving and had an open alcoholic beverage in the car.

Around the NFL

Matt Eberflus would like another pass rusher to pair with Montez Sweat: ‘Have to have the 1-2 punch’ | NFL.com

Head coach Matt Eberflus has noted he’s excited about the possibilities with the second first-round pick. After the Bears’ productive free agency, they’re wide open in how they can use that selection. Many mock drafts have pegged a wideout or offensive tackle to Chicago at No. 9, but don’t discount an edge rusher. Eberflus noted last week that the club wants to find a pairing for Montez Sweat who would make the Bears’ defensive front scary. “It’s important that we get that piece because you have to have the 1-2 punch,” Eberflus said, via the team’s official website. “It can be inside as well. You look at who affects the quarterback the most, I would also argue that the inside piece is also something that we should be looking at, and it’s important that we do that. Direct line to the quarterback. When they max protect, it’s a soft spot in the protection. We’re looking at all pass rushers. It can be inside, outside, all along the line. We’re having an open mind in that regard.”

The people of Kansas City voted no on extending the stadium sales tax. We discussed what to expect next and where this could go for the #Chiefs. #APEditorsShow@pgsween | @Arrowheadphones pic.twitter.com/Ec52ft5sgI — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) April 3, 2024

