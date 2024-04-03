Bills trade Stefon Diggs to Texans, shifting AFC outlook

The AFC saw a shakeup on Wednesday, with the Buffalo Bills trading wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. In exchange for Diggs, a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick, the Bills will receive a 2025 second-round pick that originally belonged to the Minnesota Vikings.

At this stage, before the draft, the Vikings are still looking for a starting quarterback, potentially making that selection quite valuable.

It has been quite an identity-changing offseason for the Bills, who saw the departures of safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, cornerback Tre’Davious White, wide receiver Gabe Davis, center Mitch Morse, defensive linemen Tim Settle and Shaq Lawson, among others.

The trade of Diggs (whose absence creates just over $31 million of dead cap money for 2024) leaves Curtis Samuel and Khalil Shakir as the team’s top receivers. This suggests the Bills are entering the second phase of their experience under quarterback Josh Allen. The peak of the first phase was the AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020.

The first iteration of the Josh Allen Bills (2018-23)



'18: No playoffs

'19: Wild Card loss

'20: AFC Championship loss (KC)

'21: Divisional Round loss (KC)

'22: Divisional Round loss

'23: Divisional Round loss (KC)



Regroup and reload in Buffalo. https://t.co/pTLLvOXiOl — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) April 3, 2024

In 2023, Diggs caught 107 passes for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns—his sixth-straight season with 1,000 or more receiving yards. The 30-year-old will join the Texans, entering a wide receiver room that already includes talented young players like Nico Collins and Tank Dell.

Pair that with quarterback C.J. Stroud — and the addition of defensive linemen Denico Autry and Danielle Hunter, as well as cornerback Jeff Okudah — and suddenly, the Texans are interesting. Also, let’s not forget the hair leg of punter Tommy Townsend.

AFC odds shift

Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook certainly noted the change, with Houston’s AFC title odds shifting from +1200 to +850 — and their Super Bowl odds going from +2500 to +1600. At the time of this writing, the Chiefs remain favorites for both.

It would not surprise me if the Texans are the NFL’s pick to visit the Chiefs on the season's opening night, considering the recent trend of choosing an up-and-comer against the defending champions — rather than burning a heated rivalry during the season’s first week.

Houston was actually the first opponent Kansas City faced as it defended the first title of its dynasty in 2020. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had three touchdowns in the 34-20 win.