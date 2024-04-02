Chiefs re-sign running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to a 1-year deal

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Kansas City Chiefs have re-signed free agent running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to a one-year contract for the 2024 season.

The #Chiefs have agreed to terms with their former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire on a 1-year deal, sources say. Their starter until midway through 2022 is back for another shot. pic.twitter.com/RpxrXppmjm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 2, 2024

Edwards-Helaire was the first draft pick the team made after winning its first Super Bowl in 50 seasons. Chosen with the 2020 NFL Draft’s final first-round selection, the former LSU star was expected to be a strong contributor as both a runner and a receiver.

In his rookie season, he was just that. In 13 starts, he accumulated 1,100 yards from scrimmage — including 161 yards rushing against the Buffalo Bills — but missed three games with an ankle injury.

That proved to be his main problem: staying healthy. In 2021, he missed seven games. In 2022, he remained healthy for six games before he was displaced by seventh-round pick Isiah Pacheco as the starting running back — and was then injured while playing as a backup, missing eight games on the Reserve/Injured list.

Prior to Edwards-Helaire’s fourth season, the Chiefs chose not to exercise their fifth-year option. That made him a free agent after the 2023 season, in which he collected 447 yards (and two touchdowns) on 87 touches over 15 games. That included three starts while Pacheco was injured.

Edwards-Helaire is expected to have the same role in 2024 — and has likely been signed to a modest contract.