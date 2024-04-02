‘Kelce Jam’ is returning for second annual event on May 18

After a successful first rendition of “Kelce Jam” surrounding draft weekend in 2023, the event is back (set for a little later) in 2024, as announced by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s team on Tuesday afternoon.

Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2Chainz will headline.

Kansas City are you ready to fight for your right to party!? Kelce Jam Presented by @JimBeam returns Saturday, May 18 ft. @LilTunechi, @Diplo, @2Chainz, and more! Tickets on sale this Friday, April 5th. Register now for ticket pre-sale at https://t.co/n8it6vG4DK pic.twitter.com/SkqHBameEg — Kelce Jam (@KelceJam) April 2, 2024

Here are the need-to-knows from Kelce’s official press release:

The event will take place on May 18 at The Azura Amphitheater from 5 p.m. to Midnight, with 20,000 fans expected in attendance.

Tickets range in price from $49.99 for General Admission and $249.99 for VIP passes, with Cash App Card holders getting early access to a pre-sale, which opens on Thursday at 10 a.m. and closes Friday at 10 a.m.

Sign up for a Cash App Card and grab your ticket during the Cash App pre-sale as soon as possible. Cash App Card holders will also receive 10% off of select food and beverage purchases made at the event when using their Cash App Card at checkout. The event will include local restaurant pop-ups and interactive activations.

Here’s the quote from Kelce on the event:

“Kansas City, Kelce Jam is back, baby! I’m excited to once again welcome fans for the ultimate day of music, food, and an electric experience celebrating Kansas City. Last year, you exceeded my expectations when over 20,000 fans showed up in the rain to ‘fight for your right to party,’ and this year promises to be even more over the top as we welcome Lil Wayne, Diplo, and 2Chainz to the stage!”

For more information, click here.