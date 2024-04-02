Charles Omenihu provides update on rehab, lists goals for 2024

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Charles Omenihu appeared on the ”Up and Adams Show “with Kay Adams on Tuesday morning to discuss his rehabilitation journey.

Omenihu tore his ACL during the Chiefs' 17-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game. At the time, Omenihu didn’t think the injury was severe and figured he would be ready to play in Super Bowl LVIII against his former team, the San Francisco 49ers. Unfortunately, that was not the case.

During the interview, Omenihu said it ate at him that he couldn’t take on his former team in the Super Bowl and prove they never should have let him get away.

“It wasn’t a good feeling,” Omenihu told Adams. “I wanted to be out there so bad, especially with it being my former team. I felt like it was my opportunity to show like, ‘Oh. you guys didn’t want to pay me. You let me go.’ “It was my opportunity to show ya’ll that this was a horrible decision.”

Shifting gears, Omenihu said that the road back from injury has been frustrating, but it’s also been a time of growth.

“It’s definitely tested my patience,” Omenihu stated. “I’m six weeks out. I started walking last week, so that was a happy moment. The rehab process is super repetitive until you get to the next stage, but like, it’s so much time from being able to do one thing to the next thing. It is mentally taxing because it’s repetitive.”

Continuing, Omenihu said the injury has helped him put things into perspective.

“It makes me take a step back,” he noted. “You won the Super Bowl, but you have to deal with this. You were on top of the world for a second, and then you were at rock bottom, but then are you really at rock bottom? You think about things that could have been worse. I got an opportunity to help my team go to the Super Bowl. “I had the best season of my career in such a short period of time, so I can look at it as woe is me, or I can look at it as an opportunity to grow as a person and revamp my body, to learn in intricacies of my knee so that my health going forward in my career can only be better.”

Omenihu said he plans to chronicle his journey back to health in a docuseries on his YouTube page. He’s calling it, “The Journey.”

One thing that shines through in the first episode is how close Omenihu's relationship is to his mother, whom he describes as his unwavering source of support.

“Words can’t describe how much I appreciate my mom,” he said. “She is my rock. She is my why. I tell her thank you all the time. It’s not easy helping somebody through this. I was really helpless. I couldn’t do anything. Nothing by myself. The fact that she’s been there every step of the way. As a man and a son, you couldn’t ask for a better mom.”

When Adams asked Omenihu when he expected to return, he declined to give a timeline for when he hoped to return to action.

“It’s not going to be something that is crazy long.”

One thing is for sure: Omenihu said he views 2024 as his revenge tour and hopes to be back in time to get some payback against his former clubs.

“100% the Niners, 2000% the Texans,” said Omenihu. “The Ravens because I feel like the job wasn’t finished.”

When he was asked why he wanted to face the Texans 1900% more than he does the 49ers (Kansas City has both on the regular-season schedule, by the way), Omenihu said it was because Houston was the first team to let him go.

“The Texans drafted me,” said Omenihu. “You know when the business shows itself early in your career, you keep that backlogged in your memory. I was part of the group of guys that didn’t fit the mold of what the top thought was going to help them succeed.”

Here’s to hoping his rehab goes well and Omenihu goes full Count-of-Monte Cristo on the teams who doubted him — all in the name of helping the Chiefs win their third consecutive Super Bowl title.