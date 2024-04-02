Report: J.K. Dobbins currently with Chiefs on free-agent visit

Less than 12 hours after the Kansas City Chiefs reportedly agreed to terms with quarterback Carson Wentz, they are continuing to find ways to add to the depth of their roster. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, running back J.K. Dobbins is visiting Kansas City on Tuesday.

Schefter added that the agency told him they expect the 25-year-old “to have a home very soon.” Dobbins entered the league as a second-round pick out of Ohio State made by the Baltimore Ravens during the 2020 NFL Draft.

When he has stayed healthy, the 5-foot-10, 215-pound running back has looked to be one of the better running backs in the league. The problem has been doing just that. Dobbins lost all of the 2021 season when he tore his ACL in the final preseason game. He was back for the start of 2022 but missed six weeks of the season due to arthroscopic knee surgery. He then missed nearly all of the 2023 season when he tore his Achilles tendon in Week 1.

Kansas City’s running back room currently includes starter Isiah Pacheco and backups La’Mical Perine and Deneric Prince — and the most recent addition: rugby convert Louis Rees-Zammit. At the time of this writing, former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire remains a free agent.