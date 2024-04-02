Arrowheadlines: Two Chiefs games named in best ‘rematch’ list

The latest

NFL’s best revenge games in 2024 season: Saquon Barkley vs. Giants, Super Bowl LVIII rematch & more | NFL.com

Baltimore Ravens AT Kansas City Chiefs 2023 record: 11-6 Baltimore’s had some playoff struggles during the Lamar Jackson era. Many thought the 2023 Ravens — the AFC’s top seeds who notched a resounding Divisional Round win over the up-and-coming Texans — were going to be the team to make the leap to the Super Bowl. Not me; I picked the Chiefs. But still, there has been some history between Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, with the wins going the way of the latter. The fact that Kansas City went on to win the Super Bowl makes last season’s home loss in the AFC Championship Game such a bitter pill to swallow. And while a win in the regular season won’t exactly mean true revenge, you know Baltimore has circled this showdown.

“Dissatisfied” Star Could Seek Trade During NFL Draft | Last word on sports

Kansas City Chiefs The Chiefs are going for the first three-peat in NFL history, and they can’t afford any weak links on the roster. While cornerback is a top priority after losing L’Jarius Sneed, this team could also use an upgrade at the safety position. Kyle Dugger is a clear upgrade on Kansas City’s current starters, and they have the cap space to trade for the safety while giving him the contract he deserves.

NFL Draft 2024: Regrading every first-round QB pick of the last 15 years, from Justin Fields to Mark Sanchez | CBS Sports

Trubisky never got great help from his staff, but his ill-timed decisions helped accelerate a move to backup jobs elsewhere. Watson once looked like a superstar-in-the-making, and he’s still got the tools to be a top-10 pocket passer, but he was Houston’s starter for just three and a half seasons, sitting out all of 2021 while seeking a trade and facing dozens of lawsuits for alleged off-field misconduct. Mahomes is already one of the greatest draft picks of all time, racking up three Super Bowl victories, three NFL MVPs and six straight AFC title-game appearances as the league’s acrobatic standard-setter under center.

Market-Implied 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Commanders settle on Jayden Daniels, six cornerbacks go in Round 1 | PFF

Xavier Worthy - WR The Chiefs signed Marquise Brown in free agency, but it’s only a one-year deal and they could still use more receivers in the room. Worthy would put an immense amount of stress on opposing defense with his speed, serving as a long-term fixture in this offense. The Chiefs are currently -105 on DraftKings to take a wide receiver.

49ers’ Brock Purdy banks $739K in NFL performance-based pay | ESPN

This year, the NFL compensated players an additional $393.8 million in performance-based pay for the 2023 season. The program compensates players based on their playing time and salary levels with the intent to give additional money to players who performed beyond their contracts. For Purdy, that resulted in an additional paycheck of $739,795, which comes out to 75.1% of the $985,000 base salary he made in 2023. The additional check ranks as the 24th largest payout this year.

Vontae Davis dies at 35: Former NFL CB was two-time Pro Bowl pick | USA Today

Former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis has died, the Davie (Florida) Police Department confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. He was 35. A cause of death was not immediately known. Police said they were called to Davis’ residence in Southwest Ranches, Florida, where the body of a deceased male was found. Police said preliminary evidence suggested there was no foul play. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s office is also investigating, per WSVN. News that Davis was deceased first came from the social media account of Illinois men’s basketball assistant coach Chester Frazier. Davis, a Washington D.C. native, played collegiately at Illinois before a nine-year career in the NFL.

Seahawks GM John Schneider: Team to address ‘obvious’ O-line needs through multiple avenues | NFL.com

Five offensive linemen were lost to free agency earlier this month, including three 2023 starters in center Evan Brown and guards Damien Lewis and Phil Haynes, leaving a clear void on the offensive front. Speaking this week, general manager John Schneider recognized the need to fortify the offensive line, adding that the Seahawks are exploring multiple approaches to address this concern. “We’re going to be bringing a couple of veteran offensive linemen through in this second phase of free agency, and then comparing that to what the draft looks like,” Schneider said on Seattle Sports 710, via the team website. “...That is a need on our team right now, I think it’s fairly obvious.”

Chiefs Draft: New joint mock sends TE Brock Bowers to Kansas City

Intangibles McConkey will never impress with his size and stature, but his speed and quickness are off the charts.

Ladd McConkey is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.30 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 220 out of 3123 WR from 1987 to 2024.



Updated with official pro day numbers, which improve his agility timing.https://t.co/hlsT12LQSb pic.twitter.com/q6751KKY1m — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 15, 2024

While only standing 5’11” and weighing 186 lbs, McConkey combines great straight-line speed with the ability to stop on a dime and make the quick cuts necessary to play in the NFL. Running a sub-4.40 time, combined with a 3.92 second shuttle time and a 6.27 three-cone drill, shows that his footwork and ability to reach top speed make him an NFL-caliber talent and a potential first-round draft pick. When going to the film, it is easy to see where these athletic traits show up, especially in the route-running department.

