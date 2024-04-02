On the Chiefs’ draft board: Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr.

A few weeks ago, the Kansas City Chiefs finally signed star defensive tackle Chris Jones to a long-term contract — and then solidified the rest of the interior defensive line by re-signing veterans Derrick Nnadi, Tershawn Wharton and Mike Pennel.

But the Chiefs might not be done. Thanks to a report from Kellyanne Stitts of WSYX-TV in Columbus, Ohio, we know that Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. will have a top-30 visit in Kansas City.

Former OSU DT and Streetsboro native Mike Hall Jr. did his post-Pro Day interview with his son, Michael Hall III.



He told me he has visits with his home team the #Browns in April. Along with the Packers, Texans, Chiefs, and Vikings. #Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/LKrAo1toZt — Kellyanne Stitts (@KellyanneStitts) March 20, 2024

What is a “top-30 visit?”

Although the term implies that the visits are for the most coveted draft prospects, NFL teams are allowed a total of 30 in-person visits to their facilities.

The Chiefs often use these visits for prospects who are likely to be available on Day 3 or as undrafted free agents since they will have more control over selecting them than the draft’s top players.

Last year, Kansas City’s eventual second and fifth-round selections — SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice and Stephen F. Austin edge rusher B.J. Thompson — visited the team facilities during the pre-draft process.

Here’s what to know about Hall.

Background

A native of Streetsboro, Ohio — a Cleveland suburb — Hall proved to be a game-wrecking defensive lineman by his junior year of high school. As a senior, he broke his hand three games into the season, but played through it; he still totaled 112 tackles and 29 tackles for loss over his last two years. After receiving offers from Florida State, Penn State and other Power 5 schools, he committed to the school down the road in Columbus: Ohio State.

After redshirting as a freshman, Hall racked up 4.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss over five games in 2022. In his final season, Hall’s production slipped to 1.5 sacks and two tackles for loss — but even with those low totals, he earned third-team All-Big 10 honors.

Michael Hall Jr. is a DT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.24 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 128 out of 1672 DT from 1987 to 2024.



Pro day testing unofficial, splits projected.https://t.co/LdxGv7uENE https://t.co/C9RLE6X20J pic.twitter.com/FgA8tnFHYa — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 21, 2024

Hall accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, where he put on a pass-rushing showcase throughout the week. At the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Hall checked in at 6 feet 3 and 290 pounds. His 81 1/8-inch wingspan ranks in the 75th percentile all-time among defensive tackles.

But since he was suffering from a tweaked hamstring during the Combine, Hall opted to wait until his Pro Day to do athletic testing — where he posted a 40-yard dash that would have made him one of the Combine’s fastest defensive tackles.

Film evaluation

Throughout his career with the Buckeyes, Hall fluctuated from getting starting snaps to being a rotational player. When he was used situationally, it was primarily against the pass.

THREAD: Ohio State DT Michael Hall Jr told @KellyanneStitts at Ohio State Pro Day that he has a pre-draft meeting scheduled with Kansas City



At 6'3" & 290 lb, Hall projects to be a B-Gap penetrator in the #Chiefs' defense. He can win off the snap w/ fast, impactful hands pic.twitter.com/8C2SEsrs8y — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) March 28, 2024

That reflects his strengths as a player. He is a penetrator who can get off the ball fast with quick, effective hand usage and burst into the backfield. In these clips, he shows a strong swim move and clubbing with power to create separation from offensive linemen. The suddenness of his delivery can get him past short-armed guards before they can recover.

Hall is a very active rusher, relentless fighting through blockers with rush moves, prying into the pocket to make any sort of impact on the throw pic.twitter.com/SS0zTv6Asx — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) March 28, 2024

Even when he doesn’t get past the line of scrimmage right away, he displays high effort. As this clip shows, he can pry through blockers with constant leg drive — and use his long arms to rip past a shoulder through the end of a play.

In these clips, he shows a lot of raw talent — but not the arsenal of countermoves he will need as an NFL pass rusher. That’s something he’ll have to develop at the next level.

That high effort & effort to keep blockers off him extends to the run game. For what Hall lacks in play strength, he tries to make up for with high awareness & effort shedding blocks pic.twitter.com/gGxrJoZMAj — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) March 28, 2024

Playing against the run, Hall’s relentless motor is once again on display. He can certainly get off an initial block by using the same strengths he shows as a pass rusher — but in the running game, he also shows good play recognition. His large wingspan helps him make the most of his range as an athletic defensive lineman.

That range extends to a risky technique many players with his skillset will try: back-dooring a run tackle.

This is where it can get risky for Hall. #Chiefs fans have seen Chris Jones live or die by the backdoor run stop



When guys are this talented, they can't help themselves -- but he'll need to earn the right to do this in the NFL pic.twitter.com/ZXg7ca8TKB — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) March 28, 2024

In this clip, Ohio State’s defense is playing a one-gap scheme — meaning every defender has one gap for which they are responsible. At the snap, the run flows in one direction — but instead of flowing with it, Hall hits a swim move in the opposite direction. That leaves his gap unoccupied for a split second; he recovers and makes the tackle from behind.

This is something that Jones has been able to do in Kansas City — but in the NFL, Hall probably won’t be able to rely on this technique right away.

How he fits with the Chiefs

Hall will be an option for Kansas City during Day 2 of the draft. In The Athletic’s consensus top 100 big board updated in March, Hall ranked 78th. Depending on how prospects are categorized, Hall was the sixth or seventh defensive tackle listed.

Generally, Hall is just going to be a lighter DT, one that shouldn't be asked to hold the point of attack in the A-gap



He does have room to develop play strength; he is entering the draft after only 3 college szns pic.twitter.com/uWMjKYaCYx — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) March 28, 2024

We should not expect Hall to start alongside Jones immediately. He doesn’t yet have the playing strength to hold up as a nose tackle. He can be pushed around too easily — especially by double teams. He is simply too light.

But he and Jones would be very similar fits in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme. Jones’ base position is as a three-technique lineman — lining up on the offensive guard’s outside shoulder, shaded toward the B-gap — so he can fly off the ball and penetrate.

So in the immediate future, Hall would be an exciting player to spell Jones — and then maybe team up with the All-Pro in obvious passing situations. Over the long term, this 20-year-old prospect has a very high ceiling. With the right coaching staff, he can develop into a more complete defensive tackle.