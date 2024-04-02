 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

On the Chiefs’ draft board: Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr.

The exciting defensive lineman revealed he is visiting Kansas City before the draft.

By Ron Kopp
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

A few weeks ago, the Kansas City Chiefs finally signed star defensive tackle Chris Jones to a long-term contract — and then solidified the rest of the interior defensive line by re-signing veterans Derrick Nnadi, Tershawn Wharton and Mike Pennel.

But the Chiefs might not be done. Thanks to a report from Kellyanne Stitts of WSYX-TV in Columbus, Ohio, we know that Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. will have a top-30 visit in Kansas City.

What is a “top-30 visit?”

Although the term implies that the visits are for the most coveted draft prospects, NFL teams are allowed a total of 30 in-person visits to their facilities.

The Chiefs often use these visits for prospects who are likely to be available on Day 3 or as undrafted free agents since they will have more control over selecting them than the draft’s top players.

Last year, Kansas City’s eventual second and fifth-round selections — SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice and Stephen F. Austin edge rusher B.J. Thompson — visited the team facilities during the pre-draft process.

Here’s what to know about Hall.

Background

A native of Streetsboro, Ohio — a Cleveland suburb — Hall proved to be a game-wrecking defensive lineman by his junior year of high school. As a senior, he broke his hand three games into the season, but played through it; he still totaled 112 tackles and 29 tackles for loss over his last two years. After receiving offers from Florida State, Penn State and other Power 5 schools, he committed to the school down the road in Columbus: Ohio State.

After redshirting as a freshman, Hall racked up 4.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss over five games in 2022. In his final season, Hall’s production slipped to 1.5 sacks and two tackles for loss — but even with those low totals, he earned third-team All-Big 10 honors.

Hall accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, where he put on a pass-rushing showcase throughout the week. At the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Hall checked in at 6 feet 3 and 290 pounds. His 81 1/8-inch wingspan ranks in the 75th percentile all-time among defensive tackles.

But since he was suffering from a tweaked hamstring during the Combine, Hall opted to wait until his Pro Day to do athletic testing — where he posted a 40-yard dash that would have made him one of the Combine’s fastest defensive tackles.

Film evaluation

Throughout his career with the Buckeyes, Hall fluctuated from getting starting snaps to being a rotational player. When he was used situationally, it was primarily against the pass.

That reflects his strengths as a player. He is a penetrator who can get off the ball fast with quick, effective hand usage and burst into the backfield. In these clips, he shows a strong swim move and clubbing with power to create separation from offensive linemen. The suddenness of his delivery can get him past short-armed guards before they can recover.

Even when he doesn’t get past the line of scrimmage right away, he displays high effort. As this clip shows, he can pry through blockers with constant leg drive — and use his long arms to rip past a shoulder through the end of a play.

In these clips, he shows a lot of raw talent — but not the arsenal of countermoves he will need as an NFL pass rusher. That’s something he’ll have to develop at the next level.

Playing against the run, Hall’s relentless motor is once again on display. He can certainly get off an initial block by using the same strengths he shows as a pass rusher — but in the running game, he also shows good play recognition. His large wingspan helps him make the most of his range as an athletic defensive lineman.

That range extends to a risky technique many players with his skillset will try: back-dooring a run tackle.

In this clip, Ohio State’s defense is playing a one-gap scheme — meaning every defender has one gap for which they are responsible. At the snap, the run flows in one direction — but instead of flowing with it, Hall hits a swim move in the opposite direction. That leaves his gap unoccupied for a split second; he recovers and makes the tackle from behind.

This is something that Jones has been able to do in Kansas City — but in the NFL, Hall probably won’t be able to rely on this technique right away.

How he fits with the Chiefs

Hall will be an option for Kansas City during Day 2 of the draft. In The Athletic’s consensus top 100 big board updated in March, Hall ranked 78th. Depending on how prospects are categorized, Hall was the sixth or seventh defensive tackle listed.

We should not expect Hall to start alongside Jones immediately. He doesn’t yet have the playing strength to hold up as a nose tackle. He can be pushed around too easily — especially by double teams. He is simply too light.

But he and Jones would be very similar fits in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme. Jones’ base position is as a three-technique lineman — lining up on the offensive guard’s outside shoulder, shaded toward the B-gap — so he can fly off the ball and penetrate.

So in the immediate future, Hall would be an exciting player to spell Jones — and then maybe team up with the All-Pro in obvious passing situations. Over the long term, this 20-year-old prospect has a very high ceiling. With the right coaching staff, he can develop into a more complete defensive tackle.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride, straight to your inbox.