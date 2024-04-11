The Chiefs are giving Clyde Edwards-Helaire more than the league minimum

When the Kansas City Chiefs re-signed free agent running back Clyde Edwards-Healire to a new one-year contract on April 2, no information about the deal’s specifics were reported. On Thursday, the salary-cap site OverTheCap published contract details based on its own sources.

We had assumed there would be little interest for Edwards-Helaire on the open market. We were expecting his contract to be for the league minimum — and perhaps even be a Veteran Salary Benefit (VSB) contract that would reduce his 2024 cap hit even lower.

But when he spoke to reporters on Monday, Edwards-Helaire implied there had been some discussions with other teams.

“It was a different experience at first,” he said of free agency. “Being able to kind of ping-pong some things off different people and ping-pong different situations; [to] think about what possibly could be your future — and then make the best decision for you.”

And OTC’s contract figures suggest there was a little bit of competition to sign the running back.

Edwards-Helaire’s Kansas City contract will pay him up to $1.7 million this season. He’s being paid a $200,000 signing bonus on top of his league minimum base salary of $1,125,000, which is also fully guaranteed. He can also earn a $100,000 workout bonus and a per-game bonus of about $16,000 for every game he is active. The latter could add up to as much as $275,000 — but since Edwards-Helaire was only active for 15 games last season, only about $243,000 of that will count against the 2024 cap as likely-to-be-earned (LTBE). If earned, the rest will count against the team’s 2025 cap.

So the running back’s cap hit is $1,667,642 this season. Including all known transactions, we now estimate that Kansas City has between $19.1 million and $21.1 million in cap space — probably very close to $20.2 million.