Arrowheadlines: All clubs are allowed a third helmet design from 2025

Eli Manning calls out Patrick Mahomes ahead of K.C. Current match | Chiefs Wire

Retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning called out Mahomes via social media ahead of the K.C. Current’s NWSL matchup against Gotham FC on Sunday. The two-time Super Bowl champion used his comparison of rings as bait for Mahomes to travel for Gotham’s home opener. It didn’t take long for the three-time Super Bowl champion to respond by posting, “We’ll see y’all Sunday!”

2024 NFL Mock Draft: 3-Round Predictions Based on Latest B/R Scouting Dept. Rankings | Bleacher Report

32. Kansas City Chiefs: OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU Protect Patrick Mahomes at all costs. With Mahomes still only 28 years old, the Kansas City Chiefs’ championship window is wide open for an extended period. The Chiefs can’t necessarily bring in a long-term solution at left tackle through free agency or trade, though. Eventually, Kansas City will look to sign both center Creed Humphrey and right guard Trey Smith to top-of-the-market contracts. An investment in a gifted offensive tackle prospect, who will be on a rookie deal for the next four to five years, is a wise move. “Kansas City needs to address it left tackle spot in the draft with 2023 third-round pick Wanya Morris being the only viable potential starter on the roster,” Thorn said. “By adding BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia, he gives the Chiefs a more natural left tackle and better athlete than Morris, although both need significant technique work to fully unlock their upside. “Having All-Pro Joe Thuney at left guard with Andy Heck coaching the unit and Andy Reid calling plays remains as good of a situation as it gets for a young lineman to develop, so the rawness of Suamataia’s game becomes less of a concern the more you analyze what will be around him.”

Pete Prisco 2024 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Four QBs go in top 5 as Jim Harbaugh trades back, begins Chargers rebuild | CBS Sports

Round 1 - Pick 32 Nate Wiggins CB CLEMSON • JR • 6’2” / 185 LBS They could go receiver here — maybe Xavier Worthy — or a tackle, but with the run on tackles, I have them taking a cover corner to help replace L’Jarius Sneed.

Terrell Suggs arrested for assault in Arizona | NBC Sports

Former Ravens star Terrell Suggs was arrested in Arizona late Tuesday night. Maricopa County jail records show that Suggs was booked on one count of assault and one count of offense against public order. A spokesperson for the jail told TMZ that Suggs has since been released. There are no further details about the circumstances or allegations that led to Suggs’ arrest or what will be the next steps in the case.

Every NFL team’s best draft class since 2000: Revealing top 32 drafts of 21st century | CBS Sports

Kansas City Chiefs: 2017 The reasoning behind making this Chiefs’ draft class the best is pretty simple: Patrick Mahomes. While this was the draft that saw Kansas City land a future two-time league and Super Bowl MVP, Kansas City also drafted running back Kareem Hunt, who led the league in rushing as a rookie before continuing his career with the Browns in 2019. Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon started 23 games in Kansas City before continuing his career with the Saints.

Kansas City mayor rubbishes Chiefs relocation rumors | Marca

Mayor Quinton Lucas has taken to X to try and allay any fears that the Chiefs, consecutive Super Bowl winners, will be leaving the city. “I hear rumors, including even from the Mayor of Dallas. Kansas City, don’t believe the noise. We are committed to retention of our teams with vastly lower expenses—think needed infrastructure build out—than even an intra-metro move. Both teams will be in KCMO in 2040 and long after,” he wrote.

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Talks Dating Taylor Swift: ‘I Don’t Know How the F—k I Did It’ | Bleacher Report

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce isn’t quite sure how he got into a relationship with Taylor Swift. “I don’t know how I did it, because she wasn’t into sports, so I don’t know how the f—k I did it,” Kelce told comedian Lil Dicky on Wednesday’s episode of the New Heights podcast, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. Kelce’s comments come around the one hour, 18-minute mark of the video below. “No, you did it because you say you called her out on your multimedia platform,” Lil Dicky said. “Oh, I know exactly how I did it,” Kelce laughed.

Packers tabbed as team to face Eagles in NFL’s first Brazil matchup | FOX Sports

The Green Bay Packers will take on the Eagles in São Paolo, Brazil, in Week 1, the league announced Friday. It was previously announced that the Eagles would be the home team for the league’s first-ever Brazil game. News emerged in recent days that either the Packers or the Cleveland Browns would be the designated road opponent for the matchup, although Green Bay president Mark Murphy seemed to anticipate his team would make the trip south. “We’re either the first- or second-most popular team in Brazil,” Murphy told reporters Tuesday.

Sources - Jaguars’ Josh Allen agrees to 5-year, $150M deal | ESPN

The Jaguars and pass-rusher Josh Allen reached agreement Wednesday on a five-year, $150 million contract that includes $88 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The two-time Pro Bowler had received the franchise tag from the Jaguars and was set to make $24 million in 2024 if he played on that tender. The Jaguars in March put the franchise tag on Allen, 26, who is coming off the best season of his career with a franchise-record 17.5 sacks, tied for second in the NFL last season.

John Harbaugh glad hip-drop tackle was banned: ‘It’s really a bad play, and it needed to be out’ | NFL.com

“When you drop down on the back of his legs, it’s a mass ... and it’s 25 times more likely to have a serious injury,” Harbaugh said Tuesday, via ESPN. “So, it’s really a bad play, and it needed to be out. And guys are going to tackle just fine without the quote-unquote hip-drop tackle, because they tackled just fine without it for 100 years of football before that, when you never saw it, really.”

NFL expands uniform policy to allow third alternate helmet design | NFL.com

Two years after alternate helmets designs were approved to return to the NFL, the league has expanded its uniform policy to allow for a third helmet to be added to teams’ uniform closets, the league announced via a memo sent to clubs on Wednesday. The NFL approved an adjustment of the uniform policy in 2021 to allow alternate helmets in the 2022 season, a change from the “one-shell” rule which had been in place for a decade. Now, after further evaluation of the uniform policy as part of a continued focus on player health and safety, the league has further expanded the policy to allow for teams to pursue another helmet design. Teams going through a re-design process for the 2024 season have been offered a third helmet option, and it will be available for all teams for the 2025 season. The teams must inform the league office of their intent to utilize an alternate color helmet for the 2025 season by no later than May 1, 2024.

Chiefs News: Mike Danna shares what led him back to Kansas City

Danna entered unrestricted free agency this offseason following four years of solid production (and two Super Bowl titles) with the Chiefs. “You just got to be able to accept the emotions when they come,” said Danna, speaking about free agency with local Kansas City media members on Wednesday. “There’s a little bit of nervousness, anxiousness, excitement. It’s just a lot of emotions, but you just got be patient. You just got to know that things are going to handle itself, or you only can control what you can. I did pretty much my part of what I could during the contract, and I let the rest fall in place. Danna registered 17.0 sacks over the past four seasons, including a career-high 6.5 in 2023. Danna hit the opposing quarterback twice in the playoffs. He grew to be a staple member of the defensive line, and the Chiefs rewarded him with a three-year, $24 million contract. “It’s a great feeling,” said Danna. “It’s a blessing. I’m very grateful, and it’s like a weight lifted off your shoulders. I was being patient, and constantly, always thinking about what was going to happen — where it’s going be at, where I’m going to be at. But I let the cards play out, and I’m very fortunate to be here, and I’m blessed to be a part of the organization again.”

