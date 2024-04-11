On the Draft Board: Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott

The Kansas City Chiefs will be looking for playmakers in all shapes and sizes during the 2024 NFL Draft. Many of their reported pre-draft visits have been with wide receivers, but on Monday, the Chiefs hosted a different kind of pass catcher in their facilities: Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott.

It was an official top-30 visit.

What is a “top-30 visit?”

Although the term implies that the visits are for the most coveted draft prospects, NFL teams are allowed a total of 30 in-person visits to facilities.

The Chiefs often use these visits for prospects likely to be available on Day 3 or as undrafted free agents since they will have more control over selecting them than the draft’s top players.

Last year, Kansas City’s eventual second and fifth-round selections — SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice and Stephen F. Austin edge rusher B.J. Thompson — visited the team facilities during the pre-draft process.

Here’s what to know about Sinnott:

Background

From Waterloo, Iowa, Sinnott was a no-star recruit coming out of Columbus Catholic High School — despite earning all-state honors at tight end, wide receiver and defensive end. He was also a letter winner in the sports of baseball, golf, tennis, hockey and track.

The only offer Sinnott received was from the University of South Dakota. He decided to walk on at Kansas State instead, successfully doing so. As a redshirt sophomore, he burst onto the scene in 2022, earning the coaches’ vote for All-Big 12 first team.

That was followed by an even more productive 2023 season, racking up 49 receptions, 676 yards, and six touchdowns to repeat his all-conference honors, plus earn a spot on Phil Steele’s honorable mention All-American team.

Sinnott entered the 2024 draft, attending the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine. There, he measured just under 6 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 250 lbs. with hand size (9 1⁄ 2 inches) and arm length (32 3/8 inches) that are each in the 25th percentile or below for tight end prospects historically.

He posted a 4.68-second 40-yard dash, including a 1.59-second 10-yard split that registered in the 81st percentile. On top of the straight-ahead speed, Sinnott recorded a 6.82-second three-cone drill that ended as a 96th percentile result.

Then, he showed off in the explosive drills: He recorded a 40-inch vertical leap and a broad jump of 10 feet 6 inches, which were 97th and 94th percentile marks, respectively.

Film evaluation

Sinnott was a featured part of the Wildcats’ offense. He was a leading factor in the run game, blocking from a backfield alignment on many plays.

However, his most impactful plays came as a pass catcher; in 2023, he led the Kansas State offense in receiving yards and touchdowns. Sinnott accomplished that while setting up as a traditional in-line tight end only 53% of the time.

Sinnott’s athletic testing shows up as he takes off down the field and goes into a route. He is fast off the line and smooth in his route turns. On this touchdown against Kansas, the three-cone drill result really shows up. His cut back inside was too explosive to keep up with.

Those feet translate to an efficient release off the line of scrimmage. He rarely false steps, and has the quick-twitch muscles to make subtle cuts at the snap to avoid contact as he begins his route. Once the ball is in his hands, he can quickly turn upfield and be agile to skirt tackle attempts.

His athleticism is only part of his run-after-catch ability. When he is a ballcarrier with momentum, he is going to be difficult for any defensive back to tackle. His powerful legs drive through contact and brush off attempts to trip him up.

He can also build up some speed in space, as shown here, with two big gains on screen passes against Texas in 2023. Not only does he accelerate into the stretch of green grass, he sets each up with a good acting job. That’s something Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid may take note of.

On the flip side of his athleticism is a lack of play strength. He simply does not have the mass that others do at his position to win the better of a one-on-one engagement off the line.

He can generate power as a puller to make impactful blocks and has the leg drive to help collapse a defensive line on a down block.

How he fits with the Chiefs

In the March update of The Athletic’s consensus big board, Sinnott was not listed among the top 100. Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN ranked him as the top “fullback/h-back” in the class.

That means Sinnott would likely be a target for the Chiefs later on Day 2, whether that’s using pick 64, pick 95, or a combination of the two to navigate the board.

Immediately, Sinnott would bolster the tight end room with playmaking. He is a similar prospect as Noah Gray was when he was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft — but Sinnott is actually bigger, and recorded better athletic-testing numbers overall.

Gray has developed into a strong blocker at the point of attack, allowing Sinnott to ease in as a situational receiver for 2024.

For the long term, Sinnott has a playmaking ceiling that Gray has proven he lacks over his three NFL seasons. Sinnott’s quick feet and fluid turns are rare for the position. It makes him a harder cover for the defense than Gray has been, whether it’s man or zone coverage.

If that can be built on with improved play strength in all facets of his game, Sinnott has the pass-catching tools to become a game-changer at the tight end position.