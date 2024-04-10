Report: Arrest warrant issued for Rashee Rice in Dallas

According to WFAA (ABC8) in Dallas, an arrest warrant has been issued for Kansas Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice in connection to his involvement in a six-vehicle crash that occurred on March 30.

Rice, 23, now faces eight charges in the case — six counts of collision involving bodily injury, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and one count of aggravated assault, according to the arrest warrant.

Rice is linked to both cars — a Lamborghini, a rental he admitted to driving at the time, and a Corvette that was leased in his name. SMU wide receiver Teddy Knox, a former teammate of Rice’s, reportedly faces the same charges.

All of the occupants of the Lamborghini and Corvette fled the scene, leaving multiple victims behind without exchanging information or insurance, and without checking to make sure everyone was OK. The police report also said marijuana was found in both cars, as well as credit cards, a $16,500 check, a diamond chain and the playbook for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The crash saw two victims needing hospitalization, including a woman who needed “several stitches.”

Last Wednesday, Rice apologized via his official Instagram account — and, a day later, Rice’s attorney, state Senator Royce West, held a press conference to discuss the case.

“Mr. Rice wants to make certain that it’s understood and appreciated that he’s going to do everything in his power to bring [the victims’] life back to as normal as possible,” said West, “in terms of injuries, in terms of property damage. He’ll make certain that he is responsible for helping them to get through that particular part of this.”

West added that his client cooperated with the Dallas Police Department. Now, sources have told WFAA he has 24 hours to turn himself in.

Rice played high school football in North Richland Hills, Texas, before committing to SMU to play college football. The Chiefs drafted Rice in the second round of last year’s NFL Draft.

The Chiefs have said that they will react accordingly once they have all the facts, and the NFL has said it is monitoring the situation.