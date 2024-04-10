 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs announce list of 33 ‘local pro day’ participants

The team revealed the participants on its official website.

By Pete Sweeney
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 11 Tennessee at Missouri Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs’ personnel staff continued preparing for the 2024 NFL Draft by holding its annual “local pro day.”

33 prospects from schools such as Kansas, Kansas State and Missouri worked out in front of general manager Brett Veach and his team with hopes of catching their eye ahead of what will be the most important weekend of their lives later this month.

It is worth noting that 2023’s top pick, Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, attended last year’s “local pro day.”

Perhaps one of the following players will be getting measured for a Chiefs jersey in a month’s time:

Defensive backs

  • DB Quinten Arello (Dartmouth)
  • DB Jaylon Carlies (Missouri)
  • DB Kwinton Lassiter (Kansas)
  • DB Anthony Sao (Mid-America Nazarene)
  • DB Trey Vaval (Minnesota State – Mankato)

Defensive linemen

  • DL Austin Booker (Kansas)
  • DL Khalid Duke (Kansas State)
  • DL Zach Elam (Missouri)*
  • DL Nyles Gaddy (Missouri)
  • DL David Olajiga (Central Missouri State)
  • DL Devin Phillips (Kansas)
  • DL CJ Ravenell (Missouri Western State)

Linebackers

  • LB Ty Hopper (Missouri)
  • LB Rich Miller (Kansas)
  • LB Dubem Okonkwo (Pittsburg State)
  • LB Craig Young (Kansas)

Offensive linemen

  • OL Cooper Beebe (Kansas State)
  • OL Xavier Delgado (Missouri)
  • OL Christian Duffie (Kansas State)
  • OL Javon Foster (Missouri)
  • OL Hayden Gillum (Kansas State)
  • OL Marcellus Johnson (Missouri)
  • OL KT Leveston (Kansas State)
  • OL Mike Novitsky (Kansas)

Quarterbacks

  • QB Jason Bean (Kansas)

Running backs

  • RB Dylan McDuffie (Kansas)
  • RB Nathaniel Peat (Missouri)
  • RB Cody Schrader (Missouri)

Specialists

  • K Seth Keller (Kansas)
  • LS Randen Plattner (Kansas State)

Tight ends

  • TE Zach Elam (Missouri)*
  • TE Mason Fairchild (Kansas)

Wide receivers

  • WR Phillip Brooks (Kansas State)
  • WR Harry Van Dyne (Indiana State)

