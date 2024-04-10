Chiefs announce list of 33 ‘local pro day’ participants

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs’ personnel staff continued preparing for the 2024 NFL Draft by holding its annual “local pro day.”

33 prospects from schools such as Kansas, Kansas State and Missouri worked out in front of general manager Brett Veach and his team with hopes of catching their eye ahead of what will be the most important weekend of their lives later this month.

It is worth noting that 2023’s top pick, Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, attended last year’s “local pro day.”

Perhaps one of the following players will be getting measured for a Chiefs jersey in a month’s time:

Defensive backs

DB Quinten Arello (Dartmouth)

DB Jaylon Carlies (Missouri)

DB Kwinton Lassiter (Kansas)

DB Anthony Sao (Mid-America Nazarene)

DB Trey Vaval (Minnesota State – Mankato)

Defensive linemen

DL Austin Booker (Kansas)

DL Khalid Duke (Kansas State)

DL Zach Elam (Missouri)*

DL Nyles Gaddy (Missouri)

DL David Olajiga (Central Missouri State)

DL Devin Phillips (Kansas)

DL CJ Ravenell (Missouri Western State)

Linebackers

LB Ty Hopper (Missouri)

LB Rich Miller (Kansas)

LB Dubem Okonkwo (Pittsburg State)

LB Craig Young (Kansas)

Offensive linemen

OL Cooper Beebe (Kansas State)

OL Xavier Delgado (Missouri)

OL Christian Duffie (Kansas State)

OL Javon Foster (Missouri)

OL Hayden Gillum (Kansas State)

OL Marcellus Johnson (Missouri)

OL KT Leveston (Kansas State)

OL Mike Novitsky (Kansas)

Quarterbacks

QB Jason Bean (Kansas)

Running backs

RB Dylan McDuffie (Kansas)

RB Nathaniel Peat (Missouri)

RB Cody Schrader (Missouri)

Specialists

K Seth Keller (Kansas)

LS Randen Plattner (Kansas State)

Tight ends

TE Zach Elam (Missouri)*

TE Mason Fairchild (Kansas)

Wide receivers