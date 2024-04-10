In his two-round 4.0 mock draft, Mel Kiper Jr. fills the Chiefs’ most pressing needs

On Wednesday, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper published his fourth mock draft of the 2024 offseason. This one covers both the first and second rounds.

Kiper’s mock predicts that three quarterbacks will taken with the opening picks. He thinks the Cardinals will trade into the fourth pick to get Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr., while the Vikings will trade into the fifth spot to select Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. By the time the Kansas City Chiefs are on the clock for the 32nd pick, Kiper projects that seven offensive tackles and five wideouts will have been taken.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina Another mock draft, another wideout connected with Chiefs to end Round 1. Legette made a leap in 2023, putting up 1,255 receiving yards with seven touchdowns. He had just 167 yards in the entire 2022 season. He then ran an eye-popping 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the combine, solidifying himself among the top 10 prospects at his position. Kansas City added Marquise Brown but needs to add more pass-catchers this offseason.

Kiper stays true to form, sending a wide receiver to Kansas City for the fourth straight time this offseason. (He went with Oregon’s Troy Franklin in his 1.0 mock in January, followed by two Texas wideouts: Xavier Worthy in 2.0 on February 28 and Adonai Mitchell in 3.0 on March 19).

In this mock, Franklin goes to the Indianapolis Colts at 46th, Worthy is prejected to the Los Angeles Chargers (after they trade into the 23rd spot) and Mitchell lands with the Detroit Lions via the 29th selection. Kiper believes the Chiefs will take Legette over Florida State’s Keon Coleman (taken 34th), Florida’s Ricky Pearsall (38th) and Georgia’s Ladd McConkey (39th). With this pick, Kiper is also thinking the Chiefs will pass on tackles like Arizona’s Jordan Morgan (selected 36th) and Houston’s Patrick Paul (50th).

But Kiper also thinks Kansas City will acquire the draft’s 10th tackle.

64. Kansas City Chiefs: OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU With 2023 starter Donovan Smith unsigned, the Chiefs have Wanya Morris at left tackle but not much else. They should bring in competition. Suamataia, my No. 9 OT in this class, took snaps at both left and right tackle in college, but he made huge strides while playing on the left side last season. He’s strong and quick, and he has the feet to get to the second level in the run game.

In the last two weeks of March — that is, after the Chiefs signed free agent wideout Hollywood Brown, but before second-year wide receiver Rashee Rice was involved in a traffic accident in Texas — most mocks were projecting a tackle to Kansas City in the first round.

Since then — while few have specifically mentioned Rice’s situation as a factor — most have gone back to the Chiefs taking a wideout in the opening round. As Kiper’s mock shows, it could still be possible for the team to get a solid tackle in the second round; a handful of mocks have sent Suamataia to Kansas City in the first round.

National Mock Draft Picks Pos Name School Pct WR Xavier Worthy Texas 15% WR Ladd McConkey Georgia 14% WR Adonai Mitchell Texas 12% WR Keon Coleman Florida State 10% WR Troy Franklin Oregon 6% T Tyler Guyton Oklahoma 6% T Jordan Morgan Arizona 5% T Kingsley Suamataia BYU 4% DT Darius Robinson Missouri 4% WR Brian Thomas Jr. LSU 3% DT Jer'Zhan Newton Illinois 3% DT Kris Jenkins Michigan 3% CB Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama 3% WR Devontez Walker North Carolina 1% WR Xavier Legette South Carolina 1% WR Roman Wilson Michigan 1% T Patrick Paul Houston 1% T Amarius Mims Georgia 1% T Graham Barton Duke 1% CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Missouri 1% CB Kamari Lassiter Georgia 1% TE Brock Bowers Georgia 1% DE Bralen Trice Washington 1%

National Mock Draft Positions Position Pct Wide receiver 64% Offensive line 19% Defensive tackle 9% Defensive back 5% Tight end 1% Edge rusher 1% Running back 0% Linebacker 0%

