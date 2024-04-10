Mike Danna shares what led him back to Chiefs for ‘24 and beyond

The Kansas City Chiefs front office has been purposeful in keeping the band together along the defensive line for 2024. Those efforts began with retaining the front’s centerpiece: All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones.

In the days to follow, Kansas City brought back fellow tackles Mike Pennel, Turk Wharton and Derrick Nnadi. Once general manager Brett Veach cleared cap space with the trade of cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans, he turned his attention to making sure defensive end Mike Danna — his own 2020 fifth-round draft pick — also stuck around.

Danna entered unrestricted free agency this offseason following four years of solid production (and two Super Bowl titles) with the Chiefs.

“You just got to be able to accept the emotions when they come,” said Danna, speaking about free agency with local Kansas City media members on Wednesday. “There’s a little bit of nervousness, anxiousness, excitement. It’s just a lot of emotions, but you just got be patient. You just got to know that things are going to handle itself, or you only can control what you can. I did pretty much my part of what I could during the contract, and I let the rest fall in place.

Danna registered 17.0 sacks over the past four seasons, including a career-high 6.5 in 2023. Danna hit the opposing quarterback twice in the playoffs.

He grew to be a staple member of the defensive line, and the Chiefs rewarded him with a three-year, $24 million contract.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Danna. “It’s a blessing. I’m very grateful, and it’s like a weight lifted off your shoulders. I was being patient, and constantly, always thinking about what was going to happen — where it’s going be at, where I’m going to be at. But I let the cards play out, and I’m very fortunate to be here, and I’m blessed to be a part of the organization again.”

Danna said that once the deal was completed, he and his defensive teammates began sharing messages about a potential three-peat. That has seemingly been the theme for these Chiefs since minutes after winning Super Bowl LVIII.

“I prioritize winning [and] the family I built here, my brotherhood and being here,” added Danna. “I look forward to going to work every day. When you got that feeling, you don’t really want let it go. There’s always elsewhere, but I had a lot of stuff invested here. A lot of work, a lot of grind, a lot of sweat and tears, and why not go for a three-peat? Why wouldn’t you wanna be a part of this journey?”

One might assume that there could be a sense of fulfillment that comes with back-to-back Super Bowl titles, especially with how vital a role Kansas City’s defense played in the 2023 championship. But witnessing Danna’s face light up when asked about the 2024 defense should ease any concerns about complacency.

“Oh man, this defense,” started Danna. “Last year, we were relentless, but this year, I imagine it being 10 times more. There’s dudes hungrier now than they were last year. I know myself — I still feel like I got a chip on my shoulder. I still feel like I got something to prove out there.

“There’s no settling down on this end on our side of the ball. We got something to prove. We got something to display every time we go against somebody. I can’t wait to get back with them.”