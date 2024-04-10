Arrowheadlines: Former 49er said refs were against San Francisco in Super bowl

The latest

Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes accused of buying the Super Bowl by 49ers legend | Marca

Former San Francisco 49ers player Donte Whitner has reignited the age-old debate over the integrity of NFL games, alleging that Super Bowl LVIII was rigged against his former team in favor of the Kansas City Chiefs. Whitner made these assertions during an appearance on Kay Adams’ Up & Adams show, where he expressed his belief that the 49ers faced not only their opponents on the field but also unfair officiating. “I think that the 49ers played against the refs as well, guys,” Whitner stated, pointing out instances of what he perceived as biased calls favoring the Chiefs. “The 49ers played against Taylor Swift, the refs, and the Kansas City Chiefs. All three.”

2024 NFL mock draft: Trades create chaos throughout first round | USA Today

32. Kansas City Chiefs: OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona It would be fun to give the champs a toy like Texas WR Xavier Worthy, who set the combine record with a 4.21 40-yard dash, or Georgia’s Ladd McConkey. But there’s currently a gaping hole on QB Patrick Mahomes’ blind side. Too big a need to ignore unless LT Donovan Smith re-signs or HC Andy Reid and GM Brett Veach come up with an even better answer in the interim. Barring that, Morgan could be a good one – particularly in pass pro.

Ex-Chiefs QB taking part in the NFL’s broadcast boot camp | Kansas City Star

Although former Mizzou quarterback Chase Daniel didn’t hear his name called at the 2009 NFL Draft, his NFL career lasted 12 seasons. During that time, Daniel played for six teams and had a career quarterback record of 2-3. That included a 1-1 record with the Chiefs from 2013-15. Daniel retired following the 2022 season and now is host of his own YouTube show in which he breaks down NFL plays and players. He’ll have an opportunity to learn more about the media world because he was chosen for the NFL’s annual Broadcasting and Media Workshop.

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Michael Penix Jr. makes his way into the first round; every NFC East team adds to offense | CBS Sports

Round 1 - Pick 32 Xavier Worthy WR TEXAS • JR • 6’1” / 172 LBS Xavier Worthy ran the fastest 40-yard dash in NFL Scouting Combine history, clocking in at 4.21 seconds to break John Ross’ record. He even said his ideal destination is the Chiefs. “In a perfect world, I definitely would want to go to the Chiefs,” Worthy said, via USA Today. “Just the way Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs improvise and use you. They had Tyreek Hill. The way they used him, I feel like that would be a perfect fit for me.” The Chiefs grant Worthy’s wish and secure the turbo-charged wideout they have been looking for since they traded Hill away to the Miami Dolphins two years ago.

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Record six QBs in the top 15, Brock Bowers to the Jets | PFF

Ladd McConkey - Chiefs The addition of Marquise Brown certainly helped, but the Chiefs could still add more talent at wide receiver. McConkey is a route-running technician with excellent quickness.

5 Teams That Could Draft Crown Jewel Weapon | Last word on sports

5 Teams That Could Draft Malachi Corley Kansas City Chiefs This could be the perfect opportunity for the defending Super Bowl Champions to score a gem in this year’s draft. The ongoing Rashee Rice investigation shows that they need a receiver before Patrick Mahomes takes on the field again. Kansas City signed Marquise Brown to a one-year deal and his abilities and characteristics look to be similar to Corley. So this selection makes sense since the Chiefs would have three reliable speedy weapons Isiah Pacheco, Brown and Corley. His Senior Bowl shows that he could play top-notch receiver action to make explosive plays that can replicate what the Chiefs have. He isn’t afraid to take on contact and run straight through a defender so that’s something that can be a replacement for Rice.

Around the NFL

Twelve new helmets to be offered to players for 2024 season | NFL.com

Five of the new helmets for 2024 performed better in laboratory tests conducted jointly by the league and the NFL Players Association than any helmet that has ever been worn in the NFL, according to the league and the players association. Quarterbacks will have a choice between two helmets — one made by Vicis, one made by Riddell — designed specifically to reduce the impact of blows they suffer when their heads hit the ground, which causes most quarterback concussions. “Having more options in different styles, even from the outside and the inside of the helmet, that’s going to be a big thing for players deciding to adopt these helmets,” said Dr. Annie Bailey Good, senior mechanical engineer for Biocore, which conducts the laboratory tests of the helmets.

Logan Ryan, 2-time Super Bowl champ with Patriots, retires | ESPN

Logan Ryan, who played in six conference championship games and won two Super Bowl rings as a cornerback and safety over his 11 NFL seasons, announced his retirement Tuesday. “I am officially retiring from the NFL,” Ryan said in a video posted to X. “What a great career. What a ride it was. Beautiful journey of highs and lows, like they always are.” The 33-year-old Ryan won two championships with the New England Patriots during his first four seasons in the league after the team selected him in the third round of the 2013 draft. He also played for the Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers during his career.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs Hot Takes: Don’t take Texas’ Xavier Worthy in first two rounds

Get Travis Kelce’s future replacement now — or things will get bad.

The offense is primed for a significant downturn if they don't get Kelce's heir-apparent in this draft. — Saber Khai, Moon-Faced Assassin of Joy (@bbbourb) April 4, 2024

I couldn’t disagree with this more. Despite averaging only 22.2 points per game during the regular season, the Kansas City Chiefs offense still ranked in the top half of the league. During the Patrick Mahomes era, fans have spoiled with the Chiefs being the best of the best. This past season was the first time the Chiefs looked like they had a normal NFL offense, and fans didn’t know how to process it.

Social media to make you think

How a WWE Title and Chiefs' Trey Smith brought calm in a tragedy



Reported by Tom Rinaldi, produced by Dan Pucherelli, Holly Mitchell, Ty Schadt pic.twitter.com/8hvb0qzTwt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2024

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media