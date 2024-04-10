Draft Darlings: Ja’Lynn Polk is the definition of solid

Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs had problems at wide receiver. The Chiefs not only had overall talent issues at the position, but many of their wide receivers had major consistency issues. Running routes to the right spots, having an idea of where the ball is, or simply catching the ball were problems every wide receiver had at some point last year.

The Chiefs sorely lack a wide receiver who can do the boring things well and be a consistent option for Mahomes. If Kansas City is looking for a wide receiver to provide that consistency in the NFL Draft, one of my favorite options would be Washington’s Ja’Lynn Polk.

Here’s what you need to know about Polk:

Background

Coming out of Lufkin, Texas, Polk wasn’t a prestigious recruit, earning a three-star ranking at wide receiver. Polk didn’t have offers from the biggest blueblood programs, topping at offers from Minnesota, Texas A&M, Kansas State, and Arkansas, but ended up enrolling at Texas Tech. Polk contributed as a freshman, posting 28 catches, 264 yards, and two touchdowns.

After a productive freshman year, Polk entered the transfer portal and decided to enroll at Washington. Polk didn’t do much in his first year at Washington, only playing just three games due to a broken clavicle. Polk got on the field in his second year with the program, playing in 13 games and producing 41 catches, 694 yards, and six touchdowns. Polk built on that year in his last year at Washington, posting 69 catches, 1,159 yards, and nine touchdowns.

Polk came into the NFL Combine with decent measurables at 6’1 3/8” and 203 lbs. Polk ran a solid 4.52 40-yard dash (43rd percentile) with an impressive 1.52 10-yard split (76th). Polk did well in both jumps at the Combine, posting a 37 1/2” vertical jump (75th) and 10’9 broad jump (88th).

Film review

Ja'Lynn Polk (#2), WR, Washington



- Insane coordination and ballskills, an absolute ball winner

- Toggles between slot/outside with no issues

- Releases off LoS, good footwork and leverages size

- MOF route tree, very good feel for space

Polk is a true do-it-all wide receiver. Washington had Polk toggle between playing on the outside or in the slot frequently, and Polk had no issues changing his role from one spot to another. Polk understands the nuances of winning from both spots and can find a way to contribute from anywhere on the field.

From the outside, the first thing that stands out about Polk is his strength at the catch point. Polk doesn’t have the widest catch radius, nor doesn’t soar through the air for catches, but he has some of the strongest hands you’ll ever see in contested situations. He’ll go up and catch the ball through a ton of contact. Polk will catch passes outside his frame and bring them to the ground through a hit. Polk won’t win contested catches with his height or vertical athleticism but through strength and coordination.

These skills help Polk play on the outside. While Polk isn’t necessarily a burner, he is a vertical threat. He has a developed release package that allows him to beat the press and quickly get on top of cornerbacks. Washington’s quarterback Michael Penix would pin Polk with a downfield pass rather than put air on it, and Polk’s ability to win quicly enabled Penix to do that. Polk is also very good at running intermediate routes or routes that come back to the ball. He has a developed route tree and a plan to beat pressing cornerbacks in man coverage.

From the slot, Polk’s feel for space stands out. He’ll take contact and run over the middle well, but his synergy with Penix and feel for space are outstanding. Polk wasn’t allowed to run many routes over the middle of the field, but that had more to do with Penix not favoring that part of the field. When he was able to run over the middle, all his routes looked good. He could handle those opportunities well if you wanted to plant Polk in the slot and give him a large chunk of targets.

How he fits with the Chiefs

Andy Reid likes his wide receivers to have positional versatility, and Polk has all of that. I would love his fit in this wide receiver room. With Marquise Brown thriving as a vertical threat and Rashee Rice working on underneath routes in space, Polk being a possession-style wide receiver who wins over the intermediate part of the field would work well. He can be our X receiver, slot, or be isolated on the backside of formations and win from there. Polk would give the room a floor and consistency that the Chiefs lacked last year, giving the Chiefs a dependability they sorely lacked last season.

The bottom line

Is Polk going to be a superstar? Probably not. While I find his 4.5 40-yard dash time alongside his other athletic metrics to be good enough for his profile, Polk isn’t a blazing athlete with a ton of potential. He’s a bit maxed out in terms of what he could be as an NFL player.

That being said, his floor is incredibly high. If there’s one thing I feel confident about in this draft class, it’s that Polk will be able to find a role in the NFL. Whether it’s a big possession slot receiver or an “X” that wins on fade routes and ball skills, Polk will be able to find a spot where he can be helpful.

I would love Polk in Kansas City. The Chiefs just need a starting wide receiver, and Polk could easily do that. Everything he did at Washington would easily translate to the NFL, and he could instantly be helpful to a team trying to win a Super Bowl. Polk won’t be the flashiest pick, but he’d be valuable to a team trying to win right now and should be able to contribute to that instantly.

Grade: Round 2