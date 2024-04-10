On the Chiefs’ Draft Board: Marshall RB Rasheen Ali put up some big numbers

With the 2024 NFL Draft looming ahead, the Kansas City Chiefs find themselves in search of additional running back depth. While they boast returning starter Isiah Pacheco and former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire (recently re-signed to a one-year deal), their roster lacks depth beyond these two. Their only other running backs with any kind of NFL experience are last year’s undrafted free agent Deneric Prince and fourth-year pro La’Mical Perine — neither of whom have shown us much so far.

So we can expect the Chiefs to be considering running backs in April’s NFL Draft. We have learned that Marshall’s electrifying running back Rasheen Ali is among the draft prospects with top-30 visits in Kansas City.

A RB prospect not getting enough buzz is Rasheen Ali from Marshall. Bicep injury in January so no testing at Combine or pro day (expected to be cleared in July).



Ali has team "30 visits" set up with the Chiefs, Cowboys, Falcons, Ravens and Titans. pic.twitter.com/zfS2lMOGEI — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 26, 2024

What is a “top-30 visit?”

Although the term implies that the visits are for the most coveted draft prospects, NFL teams are allowed a total of 30 in-person visits to facilities.

The Chiefs often use these visits for prospects likely to be available on Day 3 or as undrafted free agents since they will have more control over selecting them than the draft’s top players.

Last year, Kansas City’s eventual second and fifth-round selections — SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice and Stephen F. Austin edge rusher B.J. Thompson — visited the team facilities during the pre-draft process.

Here’s what to know about Ali:

Background

Ali is a product of Shaker Heights High School in Cleveland, where he emerged as a dynamic two-sport athlete — and a three-star recruit.

While limited opportunities on special teams characterized his freshman year in 2020, he exploded with 1,735 scrimmage yards (and 24 touchdowns) as a sophomore — a remarkable performance that established him as a coveted NFL running back prospect.

He missed 10 games witn an injury in 2022, but closed out his collegiate career with a flourish by adding 1,348 yards from scrimmage (and 16 touchdowns) to his impressive resume in 2023.

Listed at 5 feet 11 and 206 pounds, Ali has recorded a 4.4-second 40-yard dash. While a bicep injury sidelined him for the Senior Bowl (and prevented him from participating in the NFL Scouting Combine), Ali is expected to be 100% for the 2024 season.

Player evaluation

Ali’s prowess comes not only from his athleticism, but also from a deep understanding of the game fostered under Marshall head coach Charles Huff, whose experience spans eight seasons with Alabama, Penn State and the Buffalo Bills. Ali has gleaned a pro-level understanding of the intricacies of his position.

I love the way Rasheed Ali always gets up field. Has very good vision #NFLDraft2024 #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/Jm2x5776CI — Maurice Elston (@ReceNickelz) April 2, 2024

One of Ali’s standout attributes is his exceptional anticipation, which allows him to read the field swiftly and make decisive moves. This — combined with his ability to accelerate quickly up the field — enables him to gain yardage consistently.

Again Ali vision quickly sees the hole and gets up field. Shows off his 4.4 speed to break away pic.twitter.com/WiBKMlaA8s — Maurice Elston (@ReceNickelz) April 2, 2024

Ali’s exceptional speed (and keen vision) has been the driving force behind his explosive plays. He is also able to keep his pads low and fall forward. And unlike most backs his size, he displays the lateral movement skills (and stop-start ability) to make defenders whiff.

How he fits with the Chiefs

Ali’s ability to navigate through defenses (and capitalize on openings) makes him an ideal complement to Pacheco’s aggressive running style. He has emerged as a promising candidate in the team’s search for a dynamic third-down back to replace Jerick McKinnon.

Ali has demonstrated his prowess in the screen game, which makes him an excellent fit in an Andy Reid offense. His sure-handedness also makes him a reliable receiver on swing passes and other plays out of the backfield. Finally, he possesses the size and strength necessary to be a solid pass blocker.

Still, Ali’s absence from pre-draft activities has caused his draft stock to slip — which could make him available on Day 3. His skill set and potential could make him a valuable addition to the Kansas City roster.