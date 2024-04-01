Report: Chiefs signing Carson Wentz to one-year contract

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing quarterback Carson Wentz to a one-year contract, according to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz.

Wentz, 31, first entered the league as the second-overall pick out of North Dakota State made by the Philadelphia Eagles. The 6-foot-5, 237-pound Wentz served Philadelphia as its franchise quarterback from 2016-20, as he compiled a 35-32-1 record.

Wentz was putting together an MVP-caliber season for the Eagles in 2017 when he suffered a torn ACL in Week 14, ending his year. As the story goes, another familiar face to the Chiefs, Nick Foles, would go on to lead Philadelphia to a Super Bowl championship.

The Eagles traded Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts ahead of the 2021 season, his only season with the club. After narrowly missing the postseason, Indianapolis traded Wentz to the Washington Commanders, with whom he would spend the 2022 season before his release.

Wentz signed with the Los Angeles Rams in November 2023, and he appeared in two games for the club with one start (in Week 18, as the Rams prepared for the playoffs). In the lone start, a 21-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers, Wentz went 17 of 24 for 163 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

The Chiefs had some interest in Wentz as a backup before last season, but it did not happen. A year later, it does.