Chiefs’ Trey Smith among league leaders in Performance-Based Pay in 2023

Kansas City’s fourth-year right guard is getting a bonus for the 2023 season.

By John Dixon
Super Bowl LVIII - Winner’s Portraits Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images

On Monday, the National Football League announced that it is distributing almost $394 million in Performance-Based Pay (PBP) to its players for the 2023 season. This program has awarded more than $2.4 billion of supplemental compensation to the league’s players since it was first established in 2002 as part of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between the league and NFL Players Association.

Among the players who will get a bonus is Kansas City Chiefs’ right guard Trey Smith, who will receive more than $865,000 in additional compensation for 2023 — the league’s seventh-highest figure — because players with higher percentages of playing time (and lower salaries) tend to receive the most benefit from the program. Smith played 96% of the team’s offensive snaps (and 17% of the special teams snaps) while earning $1.1 million in base salary.

Here are the 25 NFL players earning the most performance-based pay for 2023.

2023 Performance Based Pay

Rnk Pos Player Tm Yr
(Rnd)		 Amt
1 G John Simpson BAL 2020
(4)		 $974,613
2 S Reed Blankenship PHI 2022
(UDFA)		 $923,059
3 T Spencer Brown BUF 2021
(3)		 $912,723
4 G Cordell Volson CIN 2022
(4)		 $905,972
5 CB Kader Kohou MIA 2022
(UDFA)		 $878,167
6 C Luke Fortner JAX 2022
(3)		 $872,196
7 G Trey Smith KAN 2021
(6)		 $865,484
8 G O'Cyrus Torrence BUF 2023
(2)		 $847,180
9 G Jamaree Salyer LAC 2022
(6)		 $840,282
10 CB Tariq Woolen SEA 2022
(5)		 $839,154
11 S Jason Pinnock NYG 2021
(5)		 $817,224
12 G Will Fries IND 2021
(7)		 $810,961
13 S Brandon Stephens BAL 2021
(3)		 $805,253
14 CB Deommodore Lenoir SFO 2021
(5)		 $790,744
15 S Camryn Bynum MIN 2021
(4)		 $785,489
16 S Tony Adams NYJ 2022
(UDFA)		 $777,965
17 LB Terrel Bernard BUF 2022
(3)		 $777,092
18 S Rodney Thomas IND 2022
(7)		 $769,445
19 G Ben Bredeson NYG 2020
(4)		 $764,130
20 CB DaRon Bland DAL 2022
(5)		 $759,756
21 LB Nate Landman ATL 2022
(UDFA)		 $753,273
22 G Quinn Meinerz DEN 2021
(3)		 $747,505
23 T Dan Moore PIT 2021
(4)		 $740,319
24 QB Brock Purdy SFO 2022
(7)		 $739,795
25 LB Jonathon Cooper DEN 2021
(7)		 $738,916

While Smith is the only Chiefs player in this top-25 list, one or two dozen of the team’s 2023 players will likely receive significant PBP payments.

As we reported just over a month ago, Smith is among four Kansas City players — the others are linebacker Nick Bolton, center Creed Humphrey and tight end Noah Gray — who are earning more money in 2024 under the NFL’s Proven Performance Escalator (PPE) program. That is open only to those playing on the fourth year of their rookie contracts — and PPE increases count against the team’s salary cap.

In contrast, these PBP supplements announced on Monday are available to all players — not just fourth-year rookies — and do not count against the cap. When the league announced the 2024 salary cap would be $255.4 million in February, it also said that $74 million was being given to each club for additional player benefits. Those include the PBP program and payments to retired players.

