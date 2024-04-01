Chiefs’ Trey Smith among league leaders in Performance-Based Pay in 2023

On Monday, the National Football League announced that it is distributing almost $394 million in Performance-Based Pay (PBP) to its players for the 2023 season. This program has awarded more than $2.4 billion of supplemental compensation to the league’s players since it was first established in 2002 as part of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between the league and NFL Players Association.

Among the players who will get a bonus is Kansas City Chiefs’ right guard Trey Smith, who will receive more than $865,000 in additional compensation for 2023 — the league’s seventh-highest figure — because players with higher percentages of playing time (and lower salaries) tend to receive the most benefit from the program. Smith played 96% of the team’s offensive snaps (and 17% of the special teams snaps) while earning $1.1 million in base salary.

Here are the 25 NFL players earning the most performance-based pay for 2023.

2023 Performance Based Pay Rnk Pos Player Tm Yr

(Rnd) Amt 1 G John Simpson BAL 2020

(4) $974,613 2 S Reed Blankenship PHI 2022

(UDFA) $923,059 3 T Spencer Brown BUF 2021

(3) $912,723 4 G Cordell Volson CIN 2022

(4) $905,972 5 CB Kader Kohou MIA 2022

(UDFA) $878,167 6 C Luke Fortner JAX 2022

(3) $872,196 7 G Trey Smith KAN 2021

(6) $865,484 8 G O'Cyrus Torrence BUF 2023

(2) $847,180 9 G Jamaree Salyer LAC 2022

(6) $840,282 10 CB Tariq Woolen SEA 2022

(5) $839,154 11 S Jason Pinnock NYG 2021

(5) $817,224 12 G Will Fries IND 2021

(7) $810,961 13 S Brandon Stephens BAL 2021

(3) $805,253 14 CB Deommodore Lenoir SFO 2021

(5) $790,744 15 S Camryn Bynum MIN 2021

(4) $785,489 16 S Tony Adams NYJ 2022

(UDFA) $777,965 17 LB Terrel Bernard BUF 2022

(3) $777,092 18 S Rodney Thomas IND 2022

(7) $769,445 19 G Ben Bredeson NYG 2020

(4) $764,130 20 CB DaRon Bland DAL 2022

(5) $759,756 21 LB Nate Landman ATL 2022

(UDFA) $753,273 22 G Quinn Meinerz DEN 2021

(3) $747,505 23 T Dan Moore PIT 2021

(4) $740,319 24 QB Brock Purdy SFO 2022

(7) $739,795 25 LB Jonathon Cooper DEN 2021

(7) $738,916

While Smith is the only Chiefs player in this top-25 list, one or two dozen of the team’s 2023 players will likely receive significant PBP payments.

As we reported just over a month ago, Smith is among four Kansas City players — the others are linebacker Nick Bolton, center Creed Humphrey and tight end Noah Gray — who are earning more money in 2024 under the NFL’s Proven Performance Escalator (PPE) program. That is open only to those playing on the fourth year of their rookie contracts — and PPE increases count against the team’s salary cap.

In contrast, these PBP supplements announced on Monday are available to all players — not just fourth-year rookies — and do not count against the cap. When the league announced the 2024 salary cap would be $255.4 million in February, it also said that $74 million was being given to each club for additional player benefits. Those include the PBP program and payments to retired players.