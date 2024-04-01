Justin Reid gets in on April Fools’ Day fun with ‘retirement’ post

Monday is April Fools’ Day — a holiday dedicated to fooling others with practical jokes. There may be no better to place to find such jokes than on X, where Kansas City Chiefs safety briefly shocked fans Monday morning.

For the last four years or so, I’ve been in this cycle on injury, pain, rehab… I’ve felt stuck in it. The only way I see out is to no longer play football. It’s taken my joy of this game away.



Thank you everyone would supported me on this incredible journey! I love you all! ❤️ — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) April 1, 2024

Nearly 20 minutes later, Reid posted a gif of famous comedic actor Jim Carrey.

The 27-year-old Reid is entering the final season of a three-year contract he signed with the Chiefs in 2022. His first two seasons have seen him lead Steve Spagnuolo’s defense to new heights.

Reid doesn’t know what it's like to play for the Chiefs in a year they don’t win the Super Bowl championship, so it’s a good thing he’s not planning on actually retiring.