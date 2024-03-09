 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs sign Chris Jones to a 5-year contract

Kansas City keeps its defensive superstar from reaching free agency on Monday.

By John Dixon
Super Bowl LVIII - Winner’s Portraits Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images

According to multiple reports — the first from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport — the Kansas City Chiefs and defensive tackle Chris Jones have agreed on a 5-year contract that includes $95 million in guarantees, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Chiefs spent the entire 2023 offseason trying to come to a long-term deal with Jones. He ended up staging a contract holdout through training camp and the opening game of the regular season — in which Jones accumulated $3.9 million in fines and lost wages — before he and the team agreed to a one-year deal on September 11.

This time around, it appeared that both the Chiefs and Jones were committed to getting a deal done. Appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday, Rapoport said he believed “the sense of communication between Chris Jones and the Katz brothers (his agents) and the Chiefs is positive and productive.”

It looks like Rapoport knew what he was talking about — and the 30-year-old All-Pro will spend his entire NFL career in Kansas City.

The full terms of the new deal — including Jones’ 2024 cap hit — are not yet known. But according to Rapoport, the deal should make Jones the league’s highest-paid defensive tackle at $32 million per season AAV.

We’ll provide a full analysis of the contract as soon as the information becomes available.

