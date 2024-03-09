Chiefs sign Chris Jones to a 5-year contract

According to multiple reports — the first from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport — the Kansas City Chiefs and defensive tackle Chris Jones have agreed on a 5-year contract that includes $95 million in guarantees, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Chiefs and five-time Pro-Bowl DT Chris Jones reached agreement on a record 5-year deal that includes $95 million guaranteed and allows KC to keep its best defender before free agency begins, per his agents, @KatzBrosSports.



Deal is expected to be the highest average salary ever… pic.twitter.com/aRidQ0309z — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2024

The Chiefs spent the entire 2023 offseason trying to come to a long-term deal with Jones. He ended up staging a contract holdout through training camp and the opening game of the regular season — in which Jones accumulated $3.9 million in fines and lost wages — before he and the team agreed to a one-year deal on September 11.

This time around, it appeared that both the Chiefs and Jones were committed to getting a deal done. Appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday, Rapoport said he believed “the sense of communication between Chris Jones and the Katz brothers (his agents) and the Chiefs is positive and productive.”

It looks like Rapoport knew what he was talking about — and the 30-year-old All-Pro will spend his entire NFL career in Kansas City.

Of course, I can confirm the #Chiefs took care of one of their own. The number would have been greater on Monday so they wanted to do it now.



From talking to folks with the team, this is a “no-brainer.”



The offense will be better, and they have their best defensive piece.



The… https://t.co/2SZ6SD1mBr — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) March 10, 2024

The full terms of the new deal — including Jones’ 2024 cap hit — are not yet known. But according to Rapoport, the deal should make Jones the league’s highest-paid defensive tackle at $32 million per season AAV.

Chris Jones’ 5-year deal should make him the NFL’s highest-paid DT at around $32M per year. The first $95M or so are essentially guaranteed, and the final numbers are still being worked out. But a mammoth deal for a mammoth defender as a result of good-faith negotiations. https://t.co/w2Xub4OpR0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2024

We’ll provide a full analysis of the contract as soon as the information becomes available.