3 free agent players the Chiefs could sign with a ‘prove-it’ deal

The NFL's legal tampering period is set to begin Monday, March 11, at 3 p.m. Arrowhead Time. This time will start the free agent frenzy, and it will be an active window for every team across the league. There will be blockbuster deals and life-altering money exchanged at this time, but there will also be a few players who don't quite get the contract they were expecting.

Some of these players will choose to take the money they have on the table, while some may take a different approach.

The "prove-it" deal has become something that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is starting to gain a reputation for.

In 2022, Veach signed now New England Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year worth just a little over $1 million on the salary cap. Smith-Schuster responded with a nearly 1,000-yard season and a Super Bowl ring.

Smith-Schuster and the Chiefs were not able to meet in the middle of a deal, but he received a lucrative three-year $25 million contract from the Patriots.

This past offseason, the Chiefs signed linebacker Drue Tranquill away from the rival Los Angeles Chargers on a one-year contract worth just over $1 million.

One 70 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and a Super Bowl-winning season later, the Chiefs rewarded Tranquill with a new three-year deal worth up to $19 million.

Both Smith-Schuster and Tranquill had incentives in their deals based on individual and team performance, but these contracts should excite players who feel they have not been made a fair offer once free agency opens.

The "prove-it deal" provides the player a chance to make lifer-altering money and, when taken with Kansas City, a chance to win a Super Bowl ring.

Defensive end A.J. Epenesa

The Buffalo Bills have purged their roster so far this offseason to comply with the NFL salary cap. While they made a slew of notable cuts it is also likely that they will have several players leave in free agency.

A.J. Epenesa is one of the players who fall into this category.

The former second-round draft pick is coming off of back-to-back 6.5 sack seasons but has not played more than 41% of defensive snaps in any season due to a deep Bills front four.

As a long athletic pass rusher, Epenesa is oozing potential, but due to his lack of overall production as a player teams may not be willing to offer him what he thinks he is worth.

Instead of taking a mid-tier deal with a middling team, the Chiefs would make sense for Epenesa to take a prove-it contract.

The Chiefs need help at the defensive end position, and if they could sign Epenesa, he would likely play most of the reps as a starter early in the season.

At only 25 years old, a chance to work with Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen would also provide him with a chance to better his game and work toward a double-digit sack season, which could lead to him getting a large deal in 2023.

Wide receiver DJ Chark

Chark is in the interesting position of signing back-to-back "prove-it" deals, but they were not with the right teams. With a 1,000-yard receiving season in Jacksonville in 2019, Chark signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Detroit Lions in 2022. One 500-yard season and another one-year, $1 million dollar deal later, Chark was playing for Carolina, where he recorded 500 more yards.

It is apparent that Chark has bet on himself the last few seasons but has yet to find the team to help him get to where he wants to be.

This is where the Chiefs should step in.

The Lions' offense was just budding in 2022 but not quite the high-powered force it was in 2023. The Panther's offense in 2023 was an awful unit that was fractured from the start.

In the right system, a contested catch specialist, with a knack for creating explosive plays, could thrive. If the Chiefs did offer Chark a deal, they must be sure it is a prove-it type and not make the same mistake they did with the money given away in the Marquez Valdes-Scantling contract.

Chark is only 27, but his clock is ticking for a career deal. The Chiefs are likely to be hot in the wide receiver market, but they could certainly use a player like Chark at the right price.

Running back Antonio Gibson

It feels odd putting a running back who has spent most of his career as the second fiddle in a stagnant offense on this list, but Antonio Gibson would be a great pick up for the Chiefs, and have a chance to showcase his abilities to the max in Any Reid's offense.

Gibson is coming off of a rookie deal that saw him amass 1,000 yards rushing once in 2021 but not reach the same heights in 2022 and 2023.

While his rushing numbers dipped, he became more productive in the passing game, catching over 45 passes the last two seasons while also being good in pass protection.

After spending last season with former Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Gibson would likely be familiar with some of the same play concepts and nuances of the Chiefs' version of the West Coast offense.

The Chiefs are expected to not retain Clyde Edwards-Heliare or Jerrick McKinnon, which would leave Isiah Pacheco as the only back to play significant snaps left on the roster.

Gibson would come in and likely be the Chiefs' third down back and have a chance to power the ball in around the goal line.

The need and fit are there, and Gibson would have a chance to turn it into a big deal next offseason.