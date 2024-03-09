On the Chiefs’ draft board: Missouri DE Darius Robinson

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly met with Missouri pass rusher Darius Robinson during last week's NFL Scouting Combine. Robinson's interesting blend of size, athletic ability and versatility make him one of the draft's more intriguing prospects.

Background

Robinson had a solid weekend at the NFL Combine, and his height, weight, and testing numbers met the eye test.

Measuring 6'5" and 285 lbs. with 34.5" arms, Robinson has the prototypical build for a 4-3 defensive end but also possesses the size to play a 4i or 3-technique in an odd front.

His testing numbers were also explosive.

Clocking a 4.95 40-yard dash — as well as a 35" vertical and a 9'03" broad jump — he showcased natural athletic ability for his size and the power that he won with while at Mizzou.

His size intangibles would likely interest Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and his testing numbers fit the pattern for players that defensive line coach Joe Cullen has been intrigued with in the past.

The testing numbers were impressive, and they also matched the eye test for what he put on tape.

Film evaluation

With his combination of length and power, Robinson was a natural run defender from the outside.

Despite his height, he was still able to create leverage with a strong base and fluid athletic ability.

Ohio State is running right at Robinson here, and the tight end and right tackle are tasked with working a combo block on him.

On the snap, they both fire out, looking to create movement. Robinson anchors down and takes on the contact, but with one swift move, he uses the long arms to swim over the tight end into the D gap and is right there to get in on the play.

Taking on the contact and not giving an inch was impressive in its own regard, but being athletic enough to transition from that into a swim move to make a tackle for loss shows the kind of range he has as a player.

Not many college tackles were equipped to take on a defensive end with the same caliber of strength as them and, in some cases, superior length.

Florida runs a simple zone right look, and Robinson reads it all the way.

The tackle fires out and looks to get hands on and drive Robinson off the ball. Robinson meets the initial contact with a shot of his own, winning the inside hand battle, and quickly using an arm over to win to the outside.

A small void opens in the B-gap, and the running back looks to hit the hole, but Robinson quickly shuts down the play with some good short area burst.

Being a stout run defender will get Robinson in the league, but his ability to rush the passer from multiple spots makes him a coveted draft pick.

Finishing the 2023 season with 8.5 sacks, Robinson was one of the more productive pass rushers in college football.

His primary move when lined up along the edge was speed to power.

Lined up wide, Robinson blasts off once the ball is snapped, building up momentum before he meets the right tackle.

With some good flexibility, he dips low, blasts both of his hands into the tackle's chest, and walks him back. With his long arms extended, he blows up the pocket, and when the quarterback looks to scramble, he works off the block and comes up with the sack.

The wide alignment allows him to build up speed with the elite short area burst, and the power he is able to create at the point of attack is what allows him to win plays.

As the season went on, tackles began to expect the power rush, and this is when Robinson showed that he had more in his bag than just power moves.

Robinson is lined up wide, but Florida shifts a tight end in to help give the left tackle a better angle to make his block.

On the snap, Florida uses a play-action look to try to set up a deep pass. The left tackle is aggressive in his set and charges right for Robinson, anticipating the power rush.

Seeing this Robinson shows a power rush, but quickly transisitons into a jump chop and beats the tackle around the edge. Avoiding a chip block from the running back, Robinson bends the arc and comes up with a sack.

Seeing the bend and athletic ability to pull off a jump chop is impressive and will help out Robinson at the next level. Combined with his size, it will also make him a versatile pass rusher, which the Chiefs will covet.

How he fits with the Chiefs

Robinson would be a perfect fit in Spagnolo's defensive front due to his ability to play outside and inside. Multiple times this season, he lined up as a 4i or 3-technique on some passing downs while sliding outside on early running downs.

This should sound familiar to Chiefs fans because the team's defensive line was stocked with players who could be interchanged due to their versatility. Chris Jones was the most dominant defensive tackle in football in 2024, but the majority of his production came from his ability to line up over tackles on pass rush downs.

Players like Mike Danna and Charles Omenihu, who both had career years, could go from the edge to the inside and found major success in rushing the passer.

Omenihu in particular is a tremendous NFL comparison for Robinson. With a similar skill set and nearly identical height and weight comparisons it is clear to see the match.

With pick 161 in the 2019 NFL Draft, the #Texans select Charles Omenihu, DE, Texas.



Omenihu could miss an extended portion of the 2024 season while recovering from ACL surgery. With Danna and Jones slated to be free agents, it is easy to see why the team would be interested in restocking their defensive line with young, versatile talent.