Chiefs receive a fifth round compensatory draft selection

General manager Brett Veach has a bit more ammo to boost Kansas City’s ‘three-peat’ bid.

By Jared Sapp
2023 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7 Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

On Friday, the NFL announced this year’s compensatory draft selections, given to teams to mitigate players lost in free agency the previous offseason.

The Kansas City Chiefs will receive an additional fifth round pick (the 172nd overall selection). 34 total choices were awarded to 14 teams.

Qualifying players signed in free agency negate potential extra selections for players lost. The breakdown of the process counted the following six players lost from the Chiefs’ 2022 squad in the formula: tackles Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie, wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman, safety Juan Thornhill, and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders.

The five offsetting players the Chiefs gained are tackle Jawaan Taylor, linebacker Drue Tranquill, safety Mike Edwards, defensive lineman Charles Omenihu — and wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

It is not a mistake that Hardman is listed on both lists. The Chiefs stood to gain an extra selection after he signed with the New York Jets in free agency. After returning to Kansas City via midseason trade, however, the player himself negated a potential compensatory pick.

The potential loss of compensation made the trade appear somewhat foolish as the receiver spent most of his second stint in Kansas City on injured reserve and appeared benched after a fumble in the Chiefs’ Divisional Round playoff victory against the Buffalo Bills. A game-winning catch in the Super Bowl, fortunately, gave the move a redemption opportunity.

Kansas City will now have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held in Detroit April 25-27.

  • Round 1, Pick 32
  • Round 2, Pick 64
  • Round 3, Pick 95
  • Round 4, Pick 131
  • Round 5, Pick 158 (via Dallas)
  • Round 5, Pick 172 (compensatory)
  • Round 7, Pick 252

