Ian Rapoport: talks between Chiefs and Chris Jones are ‘positive and productive’

As we head into the final weekend before NFL free agency begins next week, Kansaas City Chiefs’ fans continue to wonder whether the team will finally be able to sign its star defensive tackle Chris Jones to a long-term deal.

That was one of the topics of conversation when NFL Network reporter appeared on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Friday.

"The Chris Jones deal with the Chiefs isn't done yet but the conversations have been positive..



“I do not get the sense the deal is done,” said Rapoport, “but it’s a lot more positive now than it’s been, maybe, in his previous negotiations. Like, I get the sense of communication between Chris Jones and the Katz brothers (his agents) and the Chiefs is positive and productive.”

But would it be positive and productive enough for Jones and the Chiefs to come to terms before the Katz brothers’ phones start ringing on Monday morning — when the so-called “legal tampering period” begins?

“I don’t know,” admitted Rapoport. “Sometimes, guys like to see what’s out there. But it does seem a deal is at least possible — or within reach.”

Rapoport then compared Jones’ situation to that of Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, who just signed a deal that could allow him to finish his career with the team that drafted him back in 2014.

“This would be great for Chris Jones — and the Chiefs seem willing to pay for it,” said Rapoport. “They really seem willing to put forth the commitment. So to me, if it gets done, it would certainly make a lot of sense.”

McAfee wondered aloud about the yearly average Jones would be willing to take. $20 million? $24 million? Or maybe the kind of money that the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive tackle Aaron Donald averages: $31.7 million per year AAV?

“I think as close to Aaron Donald as he can get,” said Rapoport. “And I think the Chiefs are going to pay that.”

But then, the reporter backed up a little bit.

”I don’t know if they’re gonna get to 30; I don’t know,” he acknowledged. “But that’s what these super-elite defenders make. I know he’s not a pass rusher, but he certainly affects the quarterback as much as any of them — and [he] affects everything.”

Finally, Rapoport found a different standard of comparison.

“I mean, Nick Bosa is at $34 million,” he noted. “So [if you] told me Chris Jones came in at 30, I’d say like, ‘[That’s] probably pretty good.’”