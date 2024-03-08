Details for Chiefs’ linebacker Drue Tranquill’s new contract are now available

Thanks to a report from longtime NFL reporter Aaron Wilson of KPRC-TV in Houston, we now have the contract details for the Kansas City Chiefs’ re-signing of sixth-year linebacker Drue Tranquill.

#Chiefs Drue Tranquill three years, $19M, $12.5M gtd, $4.5M signing bonus, salaries $1.25M (gtd), $6.75M (gtd), $5.24M; $250K annual workout bonus, $30K per game active roster bonus up to $510K 2026 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 8, 2024

In 2022, Tranquill earned $2.5 million during the last year of his rookie contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. A year ago, Kansas City signed him to a one-year deal that paid him $3 million.

Now headed into his age-29 season, Tranquill will play under a three-year deal worth a total of $19 million. That includes $12.5 million of guaranteed money, which comes from his 2024 and 2025 salaries of $1.25 million and $6.75 million and a $4.5 million signing bonus. He’s also getting a $250,000 workout bonus in every year of the deal (a common feature of the Chiefs’ player contracts) plus a $30,000-per-game roster bonus in 2026 that could add up to $510,000 to his compensation.

This gives him cap hits of $3 million this season (just as in 2023) followed by $8.5 million in 2025 and $7.5 million in 2026. Following 2025 — after getting $13 million over two seasons — Tranquill could be released with a dead-money figure of just $1.5 million.

We now estimate that with 59 players under contract, Kansas City has $7.3 million in cap space.