NFL 2024 free-agency tracker: Chiefs news, trades, updates, reports, signings, more

We’re tracking all of the free agency action relating to the Kansas City Chiefs — and the rest of the NFL — right here.
The NFL’s free agency period begins on Wednesday, March 13 at 3 p.m. (Arrowhead Time). Starting at 11 a.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Monday, teams will be able to begin negotiating with pending free agents for other teams. In the meantime, there’s lots of free agency news as teams re-sign their pending free agents.
Free agency rumors and roster moves so far
All times are Arrowhead Time
Friday, March 8
- 8:45 a.m. Former Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (who has permission to visit teams) was seen at Newark Airport catching a flight to visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per report.
- 8:01 a.m. Former Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Chukwuma Okorafor signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots that carries a maximum value of $8.3 million, per report.
- 7:03 a.m. Dallas Cowboys convert guard Zack Martin’s salary to signing bonus, clearing $13 million in cap space, per report.
- 7:03 a.m. Cleveland Browns convert tackle Jedrick Willis’ fifth-year option salary to signing bonus, clearing $10.4 million in cap space, per report.
Chiefs signings, trades
- LB Drue Tranquill (UFA re-signed 3/7)
- TE Gerrit Prince (practice squad player re-signed 3/6)
- CB L’Jarius Sneed (franchise tag tendered 3/4)
- P Matt Araiza (UFA signed 2/22)
- WR Cornell Powell (practice squad player re-signed 2/21)
- TE Izaiah Gathings (practice squad player re-signed 2/15)
- S Tyree Gillespie (UFA signed 2/15)
- T Chukwuebuka Godrick (practice squad player re-signed 2/15)
- QB Chris Oladokun (practice squad player re-signed 2/15)
- DT Isaiah Buggs (practice squad player re-signed 2/14)
- S Trey Dean (practice squad player re-signed 2/14)
- DT Matt Dickerson (practice squad player re-signed 2/14)
- RB Keaontay Ingram (practice squad player re-signed 2/14)
- DE Truman Jones (practice squad player re-signed 2/14)
- RB Deneric Prince (practice squad player re-signed 2/14)
- CB Keith Taylor (practice squad player re-signed 2/14)
- WR Montrell Washington (practice squad player re-signed 2/14)
- WR Anthony Miller (UFA signed 1/23)
- CB Kelvin Joseph (UFA signed 1/17)
- WR Shi Smith (UFA signed 1/17)
- QB Ian Book (UFA signed 1/10)
- WR Jacob Copeland (UFA signed 1/10)
- RB Hassan Hall (UFA signed 1/10)
- DE Jordan Smith (UFA signed 1/10)
Chiefs releases, retirements, trades
- WR Marquez Valde-Scantling (released 2/28)
Chiefs free agents signed elsewhere
- T Darian Kinnard (practice squad player signed with Eagles 2/20)
Remaining Chiefs free agents
- G Nick Allegretti (UFA)
- TE Blake Bell (UFA)
- S Deon Bush (UFA)
- OL Mike Caliendo (ERFA)
- LB Cole Christiansen (ERFA)
- LB Jack Cochrane (ERFA)
- DE Michael Danna (UFA)
- S Mike Edwards (UFA)
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (UFA)
- TE Jody Fortson (RFA)
- QB Blaine Gabbert (UFA)
- LB Willie Gay Jr. (UFA)
- WR Mecole Hardman (UFA)
- LB Darius Harris (UFA)
- WR Richie James (UFA)
- S Nazeeh Johnson (ERFA)
- DT Chris Jones (UFA)
- RB Jerick McKinnon (UFA)
- DT Derrick Nnadi (UFA)
- T Donovan Smith (UFA)
- P Tommy Townsend (UFA)
- T Prince Tega Wanogho (RFA)
- DT Tershawn Wharton (UFA)
- LS James Winchester (UFA)
Chiefs draft picks
- Round 1, Pick 32
- Round 2, Pick 64
- Round 3, Pick 95
- Round 4
- Round 5 (via Dallas)
- Round 7
Chiefs news from free agency run-up
