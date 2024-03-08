 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL 2024 free-agency tracker: Chiefs news, trades, updates, reports, signings, more

We’re keeping you up to date on all the news from free agency.

By John Dixon, Pete Sweeney, and Ron Kopp
/ new
NFL: NOV 13 Jaguars at Chiefs Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We’re tracking all of the free agency action relating to the Kansas City Chiefsand the rest of the NFL — right here.

The NFL’s free agency period begins on Wednesday, March 13 at 3 p.m. (Arrowhead Time). Starting at 11 a.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Monday, teams will be able to begin negotiating with pending free agents for other teams. In the meantime, there’s lots of free agency news as teams re-sign their pending free agents.

Free agency rumors and roster moves so far
All times are Arrowhead Time

Friday, March 8

  • 8:45 a.m. Former Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (who has permission to visit teams) was seen at Newark Airport catching a flight to visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per report.
  • 8:01 a.m. Former Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Chukwuma Okorafor signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots that carries a maximum value of $8.3 million, per report.
  • 7:03 a.m. Dallas Cowboys convert guard Zack Martin’s salary to signing bonus, clearing $13 million in cap space, per report.
  • 7:03 a.m. Cleveland Browns convert tackle Jedrick Willis’ fifth-year option salary to signing bonus, clearing $10.4 million in cap space, per report.

Chiefs signings, trades

Chiefs releases, retirements, trades

Chiefs free agents signed elsewhere

Remaining Chiefs free agents

  • G Nick Allegretti (UFA)
  • TE Blake Bell (UFA)
  • S Deon Bush (UFA)
  • OL Mike Caliendo (ERFA)
  • LB Cole Christiansen (ERFA)
  • LB Jack Cochrane (ERFA)
  • DE Michael Danna (UFA)
  • S Mike Edwards (UFA)
  • RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (UFA)
  • TE Jody Fortson (RFA)
  • QB Blaine Gabbert (UFA)
  • LB Willie Gay Jr. (UFA)
  • WR Mecole Hardman (UFA)
  • LB Darius Harris (UFA)
  • WR Richie James (UFA)
  • S Nazeeh Johnson (ERFA)
  • DT Chris Jones (UFA)
  • RB Jerick McKinnon (UFA)
  • DT Derrick Nnadi (UFA)
  • T Donovan Smith (UFA)
  • P Tommy Townsend (UFA)
  • T Prince Tega Wanogho (RFA)
  • DT Tershawn Wharton (UFA)
  • LS James Winchester (UFA)

Chiefs draft picks

  • Round 1, Pick 32
  • Round 2, Pick 64
  • Round 3, Pick 95
  • Round 4
  • Round 5 (via Dallas)
  • Round 7

Chiefs news from free agency run-up

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Arrowhead Pride Premier

This offseason is crucial for the Chiefs as they work toward NFL history with a third consecutive Super Bowl win. Don't miss out on Pete Sweeney’s insider perspectives on free agency, deep analysis of Kansas City’s offseason, plus Q&As, film breakdowns, and more, delivered straight to your inbox. Click here to sign up today!