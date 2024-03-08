NFL 2024 free-agency tracker: Chiefs news, trades, updates, reports, signings, more

We’re tracking all of the free agency action relating to the Kansas City Chiefs — and the rest of the NFL — right here.

The NFL’s free agency period begins on Wednesday, March 13 at 3 p.m. (Arrowhead Time). Starting at 11 a.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Monday, teams will be able to begin negotiating with pending free agents for other teams. In the meantime, there’s lots of free agency news as teams re-sign their pending free agents.

Free agency rumors and roster moves so far

All times are Arrowhead Time

Friday, March 8

Chiefs signings, trades

Chiefs releases, retirements, trades

WR Marquez Valde-Scantling (released 2/28)

Chiefs free agents signed elsewhere

T Darian Kinnard (practice squad player signed with Eagles 2/20)

Remaining Chiefs free agents

G Nick Allegretti (UFA)

TE Blake Bell (UFA)

S Deon Bush (UFA)

OL Mike Caliendo (ERFA)

LB Cole Christiansen (ERFA)

LB Jack Cochrane (ERFA)

DE Michael Danna (UFA)

S Mike Edwards (UFA)

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (UFA)

TE Jody Fortson (RFA)

QB Blaine Gabbert (UFA)

LB Willie Gay Jr. (UFA)

WR Mecole Hardman (UFA)

LB Darius Harris (UFA)

WR Richie James (UFA)

S Nazeeh Johnson (ERFA)

DT Chris Jones (UFA)

RB Jerick McKinnon (UFA)

DT Derrick Nnadi (UFA)

T Donovan Smith (UFA)

P Tommy Townsend (UFA)

T Prince Tega Wanogho (RFA)

DT Tershawn Wharton (UFA)

LS James Winchester (UFA)

Chiefs draft picks

Round 1, Pick 32

Round 2, Pick 64

Round 3, Pick 95

Round 4

Round 5 (via Dallas)

Round 7

Chiefs news from free agency run-up