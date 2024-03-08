Arrowheadlines: Denver releases Patrick Mahomes’ nemesis

The latest

Broncos release safety Justin Simmons after eight seasons | NFL.com

The Denver Broncos have released Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday, per sources informed of the decision. The team has since officially announced the news. “Justin Simmons’ impact as a Denver Bronco extends far beyond his exceptional play during eight seasons with our organization,” the Broncos said in a statement on Thursday. “Justin will always be a Bronco, and we thank him for the outstanding manner in which he represented our organization on and off the field. We wish Justin, his wife Taryn, and their children Laney, Shae and Kyler the very best in the future.” The 30-year-old safety grew from a third-round selection in 2016 into a two-time Pro Bowler and was named second-team All-Pro four times in eight seasons with the Broncos. In Denver, he generated 604 tackles, 64 passes defensed and 30 interceptions, the most of any player over the past eight seasons.

No one has intercepted Patrick Mahomes more in his career than Justin Simmons.



Here's all of them: #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/tDjwHOuJOC — RG (@RyanGreeneDNVR) March 7, 2024

NFL trade candidates 2024: Which 10 big-name players could be dealt? | USA Today

CB L’Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs Franchised by the champs after becoming a defensive mainstay during his four years in K.C., his camp has nevertheless been permitted to explore the trade market. Currently on the hook for a $19.8 million tag in 2024, the Chiefs may not have the financial bandwidth to pay Sneed, 27, and re-sign All-Pro DT Chris Jones without incurring serious roster ramifications elsewhere.

2024 NFL free agency matchmaker for each AFC team: Ravens add power with Josh Jacobs, Bills get new WR weapon | CBS Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Tyron Smith I wrote this one in pen as soon as reports emerged that Smith would not return to Dallas. It makes far too much sense for him to land in K.C. if that’s the case. He can chase the long-awaited Super Bowl ring while the Chiefs get a top-tier tackle to protect Patrick Mahomes’ blind side.

Chiefs mock draft 1.0: Filling needs at receiver and D-lineman in rounds 1-2 | The Athletic

Round 2, Pick No. 64: T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas This is a surprising outcome. Just to be clear, I don’t think Sweat will be available with the 64th pick. But if he is, the Chiefs would have to make this selection. Listed at 6-4 and 362 pounds, Sweat has plenty of talent and proved to be one of the best defensive linemen in the country last season. Sweat could fall because of his age (he’ll be 23 when his rookie season begins), and plenty of quarterbacks and wide receivers could be selected ahead of him in the first two rounds, which is what happened in this mock.

Top reactions to Chris Jones’ latest post about re-signing with Chiefs| USA Today

His presence has been crucial to Kansas City’s three Super Bowl championships in the Patrick Mahomes era, and after the Chiefs’ championship victory over the San Francisco 49ers in February, all eyes are on the team’s front office as they attempt to negotiate a long-term deal with Jones. The lineman took to Twitter on Thursday to make a cryptic post that may be an indication that his bargaining with Kansas City is nearing an end.

NFL Super Bowl LVIII draws international TV audience of 62.5m viewers | SportsPro

Confirmed: In Canada the event’s average viewership was at 10.1 million viewers, which was the highest since tracking began The game achieved its highest Mexican viewership since records began, reaching am average of 8.7 million people This year’s Super Bowl was the most watched in China in the last seven years In Germany, the Chiefs’ win averaged 1.9 million viewers in total, with viewership up 13 per cent year-on-year (YoY) The game averaged 1.2 million viewers in both the UK and Australia respectively

Some Chiefs Fans Are Now Advised To Undergo Amputation After Cold-Weather Game | HuffPost UK Sports

Some Kansas City Chiefs fans have been told to schedule amputations after they suffered frostbite at the Jan. 13 playoff game between the Chiefs and the visiting Miami Dolphins, a doctor treating the patients told Fox4 on Wednesday. The victims endured temperatures that plunged below zero in the Chiefs’ 26-7 victory at home en route to their eventual Super Bowl title. Three spectators were hospitalized for frostbite in windchills measured at -27 degrees Fahrenheit, KSHB reported. The extreme cold snap in the area generated at least 11 cases of frostbite, and one victim died, according to the Kansas City Star. Dr. Megan Garcia, the Grossman Burn Center medical director, said 70% of the patients admitted for frostbite during the extreme January cold have been advised to undergo amputation. “The patients who had their frostbite injuries along with the Chiefs game, they are just getting to the point now we are starting to discuss their amputations that might be necessary,” Garcia told Fox4.

2024 NFL Mock Draft: One free agent move for all 32 teams and how they would impact the first round | CBS Sports

Round 1 - Pick 32 Johnny Newton DL ILLINOIS • JR • 6’2” / 295 LBS At the end of the day, I think Chris Jones and the Chiefs come to an agreement that will keep him in Kansas City. However, the two parties took it down to the wire a year ago, and his absence would create a glaring hole at the heart of that defense. The team fills it with Johnny Newton.

Around the NFL

Source - TE Zach Ertz signs one-year deal with Commanders | ESPN

Ertz, entering his 13th season, agreed to a contract worth up to $5 million. NFL Network first reported the move. Ertz, 33, played parts of three seasons in Arizona, including 21 games with Kingsbury in 2021 and ‘22. He spent seven games with the Cardinals last season, catching 27 passes with one touchdown, before going on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury. He asked for his release one month later. He signed to the Detroit Lions’ practice squad the week before the NFC Championship Game but was not elevated to the active roster for that game.

Aaron Rodgers seems to have a new retirement timeline: Jets QB reveals how long he hopes to play in the NFL | CBS Sports

So what’s his plan after the upcoming season? If Rodgers get his way, it sounds like he’s going to stick around with the New York Jets for a few more seasons. The four-time MVP is now hoping to follow in Tom Brady’s footsteps and possibly play until his mid-40s. Rodgers revealed his new retirement timeline during a recent interview on the “Look Into It Podcast with Eddie Bravo.” The subject came up during a conversation about how Rodgers’ injured Achilles was holding up. “I got back on the practice field late in the season and couldn’t get to a top speed sprinting, but really been in a good place rehab-wise, from the start, and feeling really good,” Rodgers told Bravo. “I’m hopeful I can play two or three or four more years, but you need to have some good fortune in there to.”

Chiefs Free Agency: 5 free agents who are strong fits on offense

Running back Antonio Gibson In the next tier down in free agency, the former Washington Commanders’ running back also has intriguing all-purpose skills. Primarily a wide receiver at the University of Memphis, Gibson transitioned to full-time running back as a draft prospect in 2020. He brought linear speed from his time as a receiver, recording a 40-yard dash time of 4.39 seconds. And despite Washington’s 2023 sack numbers, his 6-foot, 225-pound frame has also proven to be an asset in pass protection. Under offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy last season, Gibson was the team’s primary back on passing downs, setting career highs in receptions (48), receiving yards (389) and first downs by reception (19).

"I didn't see him coming or I would have forearm ripped him... He got me."



Andy Reid tells @ColinCowherd about Super Bowl moment with Travis Kelce pic.twitter.com/hKnjIPoQPO — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 7, 2024

