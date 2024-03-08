On the Chiefs’ draft board: Oregon running back Mar’Keise ‘Bucky’ Irving

As the NFL offseason progresses, the Kansas City Chiefs are actively scouring for talent to fortify their roster. Among the players with whom the team reportedly met during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis is Oregon’s standout running back Mar’Keise “Bucky” Irving.

With running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon potentially departing in free agency, the Chiefs are undoubtedly eyeing reinforcements to complement starting running back Isiah Pacheco.

Here’s what we know about Irving.

Background

Hailing from Country Club Hills, Illinois — a Chicago suburb — Irving played at Hillcrest High School, where he accumulated 3,264 rushing yards after missing the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A first-team all-state player, he was a consensus four-star recruit who began his college career at the University of Minnesota, where he collected 699 yards (and four touchdowns) on 133 carries as a true freshman.

Irving then spent two seasons at the University of Oregon, registering 342 carries for 2,238 yards and 20 touchdowns — along with 87 receptions for 712 yards and five touchdowns — over two seasons with the Ducks. In his junior season, he was named a first-team All Pac-12 player by both PFF and the Associated Press.

Checking into the Combine at 5 feet 9 and 192 pounds, Irving was measured to have 9 1/2-inch hands and 29 1/2-inch arms.

Bucky Irving is a RB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 2.28 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1348 out of 1745 RB from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/a4wZ0FPNTy pic.twitter.com/iYSMovUGv9 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

Irving ran the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds, had a 29 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-7 broad jump. He did not participate in agility testing.

Evaluation

Irving’s college career was marked by explosive plays and game-changing performances. His combination of acceleration, agility and vision made him a dynamic threat, capable of breaking open games with his electrifying runs.

One of Irving’s most intriguing qualities is his versatility. He can not only excel as a traditional ball-carrier but can also catch passes out of the backfield.

Although he demonstrates impressive acceleration to burst through the line of scrimmage, Irving lacks breakaway speed — as evidenced by his 40-yard dash at the Combine. This limitation becomes apparent when he’s attempting to outrun defenders.

In addition, his burst occasionally leads him into trouble; he tends to collide with blockers instead of demonstrating the patience needed to maneuver around them effectively. His ability in pass protection has also been an area of concern. Moreover, his smaller size may not be well-suited for absorbing the heavy collisions he will see at the next level.

How he fits with the Chiefs

Kansas City’s offensive scheme values players who can impact the game in multiple ways. Irving’s skill set aligns seamlessly with the Chiefs’ offensive philosophy, which prioritizes speed and versatility. He could offer valuable depth and playmaking ability to the team’s backfield.

His physical downsides, however, may push him well into Day 3 of the NFL Draft — which might make him a running back who would be available after the team has dealt with more pressing draft needs. While he displayed plenty of college production at Oregon, his size (and absence of top-tier speed) may raise too many objections within the Chiefs organization.