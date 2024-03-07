Report: Chiefs to re-sign linebacker Drue Tranquill

On Thursday evening, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that linebacker Drue Tranquill is expected to re-sign with the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of free agency.

#Chiefs and linebacker Drue Tranquill are expected to reach an agreement on a new contract, per sources.



Key piece of Super Bowl run primed for a re-up. pic.twitter.com/lXxdqPVpdy — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 8, 2024

Tranquill signed with the Chiefs last offseason as an unrestricted free agent after spending his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. He drew strong reviews from the coaching staff for his ability to play any linebacker position as needed. Tranquill demonstrated that flexibility as starting middle linebacker Nick Bolton missed much of the season with an arm injury.

In 16 regular season games, Tranquill totaled 78 tackles with 4.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. He added 16 more tackles, including one for a loss, in the Chiefs’ playoff run that ended with a Super Bowl LVIII victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

With fellow linebacker Wilie Gay Jr. also set for unrestricted free agency next week, Tranquill will likely be penciled in for a starting role next to Bolton to begin the season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter added that Tranquill’s new pact will be a three-year contract worth $19 million. $13 million is expected to be guaranteed.

We will have more details on Tranquill’s contract and how it will impact Kansas City’s 2024 salary cap as information becomes available.