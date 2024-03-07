5 free agents who would be strong fits in the Chiefs’ offense

Despite entering the offseason as the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of work to do.

On defense, it begins by figuring out which players to re-sign — but on offense, it’s about finding new players to build a more consistent, reliable unit in 2024. That could lead to an active free agency period.

Multiple teams had Mike Evans on their free agent WR board and were hoping to land him in free agency. Based on several team sources: Titans, Rams, Chiefs, Patriots, Giants, Panthers, Falcons, and Jaguars. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 4, 2024

The top free-agent prize was Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiver Mike Evans, who has now re-signed with Tampa. However, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported that the Chiefs were one of eight teams she heard “were hoping to land him in free agency.”

That indicates the team is doing its homework on top-of-the-market players, looking to strengthen the offense with a significant move. Here are five unrestricted free agents that would fit in Kansas City:

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley

Likely the top receiver now available after the Evans signing (and after franchise tags have been applied to other top candidates), the former Jacksonville Jaguars player would be an ideal replacement for recently released wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The 29-year-old Ridley can win downfield from the perimeter, beating man or zone coverage with strong routes and playmaking at the catch point.

He can also offer role versatility that he did not show during his one season in Jacksonville. He excelled as the Jaguars’ deep threat: four of his eight touchdowns came on passes thrown 20 or more yards. But quarterback Trevor Lawrence failed to find a rhythm with him on intermediate passes; Ridley registered a 65.8 passer rating when targeted 10 to 19 yards from the line of scrimmage.

Ridley would bring a downfield element to the Chiefs, but there is more the team could get from him as a playmaker between the numbers. He may demand a hefty contract, but it’s because he is one of the only difference-makers available.

Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown

The former Arizona Cardinals star is the other strong free-agent fit for the receiving corps. Just 26, Brown has the long speed to stretch the field and win as a deep threat — but could also benefit from Kansas City’s ability to create space underneath with scheme.

Brown measured 5 feet 9 inches and 166 pounds at the 2019 NFL Combine, so his routes can be disrupted by physical coverage — but when the ball is in the air, he frequently outplays his size. He made 16 contested catches over two seasons in Arizona, succeeding at a respectable rate of 42%.

During that time, Brown only played 10 full games with starting quarterback Kyler Murray, who tore his ACL midway through 2022. Those seasons followed a career season in the Baltimore Ravens’ run-heavy offense: 1,008 receiving yards on 91 receptions.

It’s possible that Brown’s first-round talent has yet to be maximized, making him a player that general manager Brett Veach could target with a multi-year deal.

Running back D’Andre Swift

Four years ago, the Chiefs drafted running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire over other talented ball carriers — including Swift. While Kansas City doesn’t have a time machine, swapping out the two of them could provide a significant boost.

Swift racked up 1,049 rushing yards during his lone season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. This career-high mark reflected his shifty running style being a good fit for the zone-heavy Eagles scheme, which is similar to the Chiefs’ base run package. He has the short-area explosion to quickly burst through open seams — and then make defenders miss in space.

While Swift would fit into Kansas City’s running game alongside Isiah Pacheco, he would also be a versatile, dangerous pass-catcher who could run routes from the slot and make the most of well-designed screen passes.

If the Chiefs are unable to bring in a top-notch receiver through free agency, their pivot may be to a running back who can contribute to the passing game. The 25-year-old Swift will be seeking a multi-year deal, but will also be competing with several other talented backs in this free-agent class.

Running back Antonio Gibson

In the next tier down in free agency, the former Washington Commanders’ running back also has intriguing all-purpose skills.

Primarily a wide receiver at the University of Memphis, Gibson transitioned to full-time running back as a draft prospect in 2020. He brought linear speed from his time as a receiver, recording a 40-yard dash time of 4.39 seconds. And despite Washington’s 2023 sack numbers, his 6-foot, 225-pound frame has also proven to be an asset in pass protection.

Under offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy last season, Gibson was the team’s primary back on passing downs, setting career highs in receptions (48), receiving yards (389) and first downs by reception (19).

Left tackle Cornelius Lucas

If the Chiefs are looking for a low-cost veteran with starting experience at left tackle, the most sensible fit might be this Washington lineman. 2024 will be Lucas’ 11th season out of Kansas State.

The Kansas City fit starts with Lucas’ massive 6-foot-8 frame — and a wingspan that stretched 7 feet 4 at the Combine. That foundational build earned him snaps on both the left and right during his first year with the Detroit Lions — but as a part-time player, he stayed on the right side for the following five seasons.

But since arriving in Washington four seasons ago, Lucas has started 12 games at left tackle. This would give Kansas City an experienced (but relatively inexpensive) player to push second-year left tackle Wanya Morris. If Morris rises to the occasion, a one-year contract with playing-time incentives would make Lucas a quality backup for both edges.