On the Chiefs’ draft board: Oregon WR Troy Franklin

When NBC’s Connor Rogers interviewed Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, he asked Franklin which NFL quarterback he would most like to target him.

Without hesitation, Franklin named Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Then last week, AtoZ Sports’ Charles Goldman reported that the Chiefs met with Franklin at the Combine.

Now that the Chiefs have moved on from veteran wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the team needs a speedy receiver who can stack defenders and get downfield. This is right up Franklin’s alley.

Background

Born in Palo Alto, California, Franklin played high school ball at Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton. 247 Sports gave Franklin a 4-star rating, ranking him as the 54th prospect and the third overall wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class, behind Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka and Louisville transfer Ja’Corey Brooks.

Long strider with good top-end speed, showing burst at the line of scrimmage with quick get off, noted 247 Sports. Continuing to develop into a complete route runner. Initial explosiveness at LOS makes him difficult to cover and as he’s continued to get stronger, has become tough to press. Natural pass-catcher who can stretch the field or take a short pass the distance. Also a skilled return man. Projects as an immediate Power 5 starter and future first or second round draft pick.

Numerous Power 5 schools — including Alabama, LSU, Texas and Washington — recruited Franklin heavily before he decided on Oregon.

Film Evaluation

Let’s get the bad stuff out of the way. It’s not just that Franklin is skinny. The problem is that we don't know how much weight he can add to his frame — despite the praise that Oregon’s head coach heaped upon Franklin for the hours of weight-room work he put in.

“The thing that I’m more proud of with Troy is what he’s done to help grow his body,” head coach Dan Lanning said. “His body composition’s changed, he’s gotten bigger… I think that’s helped him be stronger and have better play strength.”

If this is true, it didn’t show up on the scale in Indianapolis. Coming out of high school, Fraklin was listed at 6 feet 2 and 170 pounds. At the Combine, he weighed 176 pounds. He very well could be firmer — and in better shape than he used to be — but he’s not bigger.

ORE - WR - Troy Franklin has a lot to love about his game, if there are two knocks against him it's that he needs to add weight (something he admitted to at the Combine)



He has too many drops. He leaves the defender in the dust here. This should have been 6. pic.twitter.com/7aQ7MPj6hs — Rocky Magaña (a pleasant son of a buck) (@RockyMagana) March 5, 2024

The other knock against Franklin is that he drops too many passes. He dropped nine passes in 2023 alone — including this missed opportunity to take it to the house for six.

You might not like this, either — but Franklin’s game can remind you of Valdes-Scantling — a younger, cheaper, better version of the veteran wideout — but Valdes-Scantling nonetheless.

Due to his petite frame, Franklin struggles with making contested catches. In 2023, PFF says Franklin caught just 36.8% of contested catch opportunities.

So now, that’s out of the way. Let’s get to the good stuff.

ORE - WR - Troy Franklin: For a guy who is considered one of the best deep threats in the draft, he makes a lot of noise working out of the slot and on crossing patterns/slants over the middle of the field. Despite having drop issues he doesn't seem phased by catching in traffic. pic.twitter.com/GXho7qT5rU — Rocky Magaña (a pleasant son of a buck) (@RockyMagana) March 5, 2024

For a guy who makes his bread and butter at stretching the field and getting on top of defenders, Franklin is surprisingly good at working over the middle of the field; he doesn’t show any hesitation when catching in traffic. His routes have good spacing — and he seems to have a solid understanding of what the offense is trying to do.

ORE - WR - Troy Franklin runs his routes with ease, his speed is effortless. He gears down and comes back like it's nothing at all. His 4.41 speed makes the defender play soft to prevent Frankling from blowing past him. pic.twitter.com/U0YvbgERY7 — Rocky Magaña (a pleasant son of a buck) (@RockyMagana) March 5, 2024

Franklin also has easy speed. His burst off the line (and his long speed) look effortless — sometimes to the point that it seems like he is purposefully holding something back for the right moment. He has excellent body control — and can also gear down to come back to the ball on a dime.

ORE - WR - Troy Franklin has a good feel for the spacing on his routes and what the defenders want to do. He excels at maintaining good body positioning and leverage against the defensive back to give himself a chance to make the play. pic.twitter.com/Pfbd68p6PJ — Rocky Magaña (a pleasant son of a buck) (@RockyMagana) March 5, 2024

Franklin has excellent body positioning, too. He maintains inside leverage on defenders at all three levels of the field — and excels at keeping the play alive. In the red zone, he knows how to find the hole in the defense and make himself available to his quarterback.

How he fits with Kansas City

With Valdes-Scantling gone — and Kadarius Toney’s status unknown — the Chiefs need a guy who can get downfield and get open. Franklin would be a Day 1 starter in Kansas City — and would put Mahomes' arm to the test.

ORE- WR - Troy Franklin: At his best, Franklin is a nightmare to hang with and makes plays like this look easy. pic.twitter.com/6J5UVfsO57 — Rocky Magaña (a pleasant son of a buck) (@RockyMagana) March 5, 2024

There is a good chance that Franklin will be gone by the time the Chiefs pick — but if he is there, general manager Brett Veach would likely jump at the chance to add another explosive weapon to the Kansas City offense.