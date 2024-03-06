Chiefs re-sign TE Gerrit Prince to Reserve/Future contract

With free agency less than a week away, the Kansas City Chiefs have tightened up the edges of the roster by re-signing a member of last year’s practice squad: tight end Gerrit Prince.

#Chiefs signed Gerrit Prince — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 6, 2024

Prince was signed to a Reserve/Future contract, giving him a spot on the Chiefs’ offseason roster when the league year begins at 3 p.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Wednesday, March 13. After stints on two NFL practice squads (the other being the Jacksonville Jaguars), the 26-year-old native of Shawnee, Kansas (a Kansas City suburb) will be looking to make an active NFL roster for the first time.

A graduate of Shawnee Mission Northwest High School, Prince played junior college football at Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas. After flourishing as a wide receiver there, Prince accepted a scholarship to play at the University of Alabama-Birmingham as a tight end.

At UAB, Prince earned honorable mention All-Conference USA in his junior year — then nabbed second-team honors in 2021 by catching 10 touchdowns. That put him on the radars of NFL teams before the 2022 NFL Draft. Following the draft, he joined the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent.

After he developed on the practice squad for a full year, Jacksonville cut Prince just prior to the 2023 season. He signed with Kansas City’s practice squad soon after. Late in the regular season, Prince broke a bone in his foot, sidelining him for the rest of the 2023 season.